After launching its first smartwatch last year, homegrown brand Boat has expanded its wearable lineup by adding another affordable smartwatch in India. Dubbed as the Boat Xtend, the smartwatch comes with support for Alexa voice assistant, 14 sports modes, up to 10 days of battery life, and more.

Boat Xtend Smartwatch Launched in India

Key Specs and Features

Boat Xtend comes with a touch-enabled 1.69-inch square LCD panel with support for auto-brightness. Users can choose from over 50 watch faces in the boAt Wave app to customize their smart wearable.

Coming to the USP of the device, the Boat Xtend comes with built-in Alexa support that lets users check the weather, set reminders, alarms, ask questions, and even get live cricket scores right from the watch.

Furthermore, the smartwatch packs a bunch of health-centric features, including Guided Meditative Breathing, Stress Monitor, Sleep Monitor, as well as SpO2 monitoring. It also has 14 different sports modes such as bicycling, running, hiking, yoga, swimming, and more.

The device comes with 5ATM water resistance that allows it to stay under 50 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, the Boat Xtend can deliver notifications, control music playback, enable Do Not Disturb mode, and help find your smartphones. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and packs a 300mAh battery inside that can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

The device comes in four color variants, namely Pitch Black, Deep Blue, Sandy Cream, and Olive Green. The black variant has gold accents, while the Deep Blue model flaunts red accents.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability, the Boat Xtend comes for Rs 2.999 in India. It is currently available to buy on Amazon and Boat’s official online store.