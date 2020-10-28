Lifestyle products manufacturer, Boat has today forayed into the world of smartwatches with its first ever offering in the space. The new Boat Storm is the company’s first smartwatch offering, and it looks pretty much like a standard smartwatch in this price bracket.

You get a square design with sharper corners and a single multi-function button on the side. The body here is made out of metal, so durability will likely not be an issue. The display itself is a large, 1.3-inch coloured touchscreen display and can be customised with watch faces. Boat does mention that watch faces will be available later down the road via an OTA update, so you’ll probably get a highly limited set of options to choose from out of the box.

The smartwatch is geared towards fitness enthusiasts and comes with a bunch of features to serve those interests. There’s an SpO2 sensor on board for blood oxygen measurements, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a meditation mode and more. Boat also claims that the watch is meant for people who perform high intensity workouts and want precise health monitoring. There’s also the addition of cycle tracking with which women can record, track, and predict their menstrual and ovulation cycles straight from the wrist.

Other than that, the watch features Bluetooth 4.2 which is actually not surprising in the price bracket, it also comes with 5ATM water resistance, and a 210mAh battery that Boat claims offers 10 days of usage and 30 days standby time.

The Boat Storm will be available in Active Black, and Black & Blue, at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 from Flipkart. You will be able to buy the smartwatch starting from October 29, 2020 at 12pm.