boAt Wave Flex Connect Smartwatch Is Here; Check out the Details!

Joining the wide range of affordable smartwatches in India is the new boAt Wave Flex Connect under the company’s Wave series. The new smartwatch has all the attractive features you can get; Bluetooth Calling, a bright display, and much more. Here’s a look at the features, price, and more details below.

boAt Wave Flex Connect: Specs and Features

The Wave Flex Connect supports Bluetooth Calling with the help of a high-definition speaker and mic. You also get to accept/reject calls, save up to 10 favorite phone numbers, and even dial directly from the watch on your wrist.

It has a metallic build and sports a 1.83-inch square display with 550 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels, and a layer of 2.5D curve glass. There are over 100 watch faces to check out. You also get skin-friendly silicone straps in various colors like Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue.

There are multiple sports modes to try to easily track activities and maintain daily goals. The smartwatch also comes with the usual health features like a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a SpO2 monitor, and a stress tracker too. You also get to try the breath control mode for breathing exercises.

The Wave Flex Connect gets its juice from a 240mAh battery that can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It is claimed to fully charge in about 2 hours. The watch also supports notifications from various apps, weather updates, and cricket scores.

There’s also access to the alarm clock, sedentary and hydration alerts, temperature monitoring for certain apps, and voice commands with the help of Google Assistant or Siri. The new boAt smartwatch supports an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Flex Connect retails at Rs 1,499 and is a contender to options like the NoiseFit Crew, the Fire-Boltt Rocket, and many more options. The watch can be purchased via the company’s website and Flipkart.

Buy boAt Wave Flex Connect via Flipkart (Rs 1,499)