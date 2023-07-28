boAt Storm Plus Smartwatch Launched in India

boAt has introduced a new smartwatch as part of its Storm series in India. The new Storm Plus is an affordable offering with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more attractions being offered these days. Have a look at the details.

boAt Storm Plus: Specs and Features

The Storm Plus smartwatch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. It has a 2.5D curved glass and supports the Always-on-Display mode. You also get to choose from over 100 customizable watch faces.

The watch comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. This comes with the option to save up to 10 phone numbers and access the dial pad. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.1.

For fitness monitoring, you get 100+ sports modes to track various activities. The watch comes with a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. You can also keep an eye on steps, calories, and distance while getting sedentary reminders.

The new boAt smartwatch also provides you with weather updates, smart notifications, the Find My Phone feature, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, the DND mode, and more. You can also control the camera and music streaming (via the connected smartphone) remotely.

The boAt Storm Plus can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, there’s a year’s warranty on the smartwatch.

Price and Availability

The boAt Storm Plus retails at Rs 2,299 and rivals options like Fire-Boltt Destiny, the Hammer Stroke, and more. It will be up for grabs, starting July 29 via Flipkart and the company’s website in Gunmetal Grey, Black Metallic, Brown Leather, Jet Black, Rose Pink, Metallic Silver, and Olive Green colors.