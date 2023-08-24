boAt Smart Ring Details Leaked Ahead of Official Release

boAt recently announced its first-ever Smart Ring, which could bring in the trend of a smart ring in India, that too, at an affordable price point. While an official release is still awaited, we now have a look at its possible features, which sure look exciting. Check them out below.

boAt Smart Ring: What to Expect?

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some details regarding the boAt Smart Ring. Based on the leaked images, the smart ring will come with several health sensors, usually found on a smartwatch. This will include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. Interestingly, it could also come with support for a body temperature monitor. This is the boAt Ring. pic.twitter.com/4L8DNcqvnW— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 22, 2023

To recall, boAt has already confirmed that the aforementioned sensors will be available with its smart ring and this could be pretty intriguing. The product is also said to support smart activity tracking and you will be able to view all the data on the compatible app. You can also expect a body-recovering tracking mode when the workout gets intense.

Other than this, boAt’s Smart Ring is expected to support 5ATM water resistance and offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single. Single-hand movements and an SOS feature are also tipped. As revealed earlier, the smart ring will have a ceramic and metal build too.

It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website but we still don’t know the exact details. Plus, the price remains unknown but it could be affordable. We are expecting a release soon and hence, it would be best to wait for an official word for a better idea. Meanwhile, Noise has also announced its smart ring, which is yet to be made available. It remains to be seen which brand ends up bringing an accessible smart ring to the masses first. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned! Also, are you excited about boAt’s Smart Ring? Let us know in the comments below.