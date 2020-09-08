Boat has today launched the new Boat Rockerz 335 wireless neckband earphones in India. The earphones come with various impressive features, including aptX support, cVc noise cancelling, and more.

The Boat Rockerz 335 come with 10mm drivers, and the company claims that they deliver enhanced bass. Boat’s earphones have had decent bass output in the past, so these should be fairly good on that front. Other than that, the earphones support Qualcomm’s aptX and aptX HD so you can expect low latency connections with better sound quality. They also feature passive noise cancelation, and support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Gupta was quoted as saying, “Building on the overwhelming success of the Rockerz 255 series, we are extremely happy to introduce the boAt Rockerz 335 with advanced features such as a 30 Hour Battery backup, ASAP Fast charge, Qualcomm Aptx and cvc and a premium build. These are perfect for working from home, working out from home, chilling at home and watching your favourite movie from home.”

Boat claims that the earphones offer an impressive 30 hours of listening time on a charge, courtesy of the 150mAh battery inside the earphones. Moreover, the earphones charge via USB Type-C and support fast charging. According to the company, a 10 minute charge will give you 10 hours of listening time, which is pretty great.

Boat has launched the Boat Rockerz 335 in three colours: Raging Red, Blazing Yellow, and Ocean Blue. The wireless neckband earphones are priced at ₹1,999 and will be available to purchase starting tomorrow, September 9th, on Flipkart.