Boat Launches Misfit T150, T50 Lite, and T30 Trimmers in India; Price Starting at Rs. 599

India-based smart accessories brand Boat has been expanding its products into various categories. Now, the company has launched a range of wireless beard trimmers in India under its Misfit brand. The series includes the Misfit T150, T50 Lite, and T30 trimmers that come with various smart features. So, before going to the price and availability of the products, let’s take a quick look at their key features.

Boat Misfit Trimmers Launched in India

Now, starting with the higher-end Misfit T150, the trimmer comes with a skin-friendly Titanium-coated blade that is also corrosion-resistant. It has 40 beard-length settings and includes 3 combs to let users personalize their facial hair. Users can choose between a couple of speed settings that include a Normal mode and a Turbo mode.

The device also features a small display to show various information relating to the performance and battery of the trimmer. Now, speaking of the battery, the T150 packs a rechargeable Li-ion battery that can deliver 90-minutes of battery life and can be charged via the onboard USB port. Thanks to fast charging support, the trimmer can fully charge in just one hour. It is also IPX7 rated for water resistance.

Now, coming to the lower-end Misfit T50 Lite, the trimmer features a corrosion-resistant stainless steel blade and offers 5 beard-length settings. It also packs 2 guiding combs for styling facial hair and can trim beard length ranging from 0.5mm to 12mm. The T50 Lite can deliver a battery life of 2 hours on a single charge and charges via the micro USB port. Furthermore, there is a built-in travel-safety lock, making it a travel-friendly trimmer.

Lastly, the Misfit T30 is the lowest-end model in the series and comes with a corrosion-resistant stainless steel blade. It can trim beard lengths from 0.5mm up to 12mm, much like the T50 Lite. However, the T30 only runs for one hour on a single charge.

Price and Availability

Now, turning to the prices of the Boat Misfit trimmers, the base model, which is the T30, starts from Rs 599. The mid-range variant – the Misfit T50 Lite, is priced at Rs 799. The highest-end model, on the other hand, will sell for Rs 1,299 in India.

The Misfit T-series beard trimmers are currently available to buy from Flipkart. You can check them out via the corresponding links above. Otherwise, you can also check them out on Boat’s official website.