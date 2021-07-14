India-based audio accessories brand Boat has expanded its product portfolio in various categories since its inception back in 2016. The company launched its first smartwatch last year and is stepping foot into the gaming accessories segment. Boat has launched its first-ever gaming headphones called Immortal 1000D in India today.

Boat Immortal 1000D Gaming Headphones Launched

The Immortal 1000D is a premium-looking pair of gaming headphones that come with support for high-fidelity audio, dual microphone, and additional gaming-centric features. The company says that it aims to cater to casual and professional gamers with its latest audio accessory.

Boat Immortal 1000D: Design and Specs

Starting with the design, the Boat Immortal 1000D comes with a gamer-esque look and a premium design. It is a pair of over-the-ear headphones featuring cushioned earcups and a padded headband. This is to enable gamers to comfortably wear the Immortal 1000D for long hours of gaming sessions.

Turning our focus to the internals, the headphones come equipped with 50mm drivers to offer a 360-degree audio experience. Plus, it comes with the support for 7.1 Channel Surround Audio technology, which is developed by the company’s in-house Boat Plugin Labz. Further, it also supports Dolby Atmos to deliver an immersive audio experience to users, whether they are gaming, listening to music, or watching their favorite movie.

The headphones also feature a dual-mic system to enable distortion-free and seamless communications while gaming. And, what is a gaming accessory without some RGB, right? So, the Immortal 1000D also comes with RGB LEDs to complement your gaming setup.

Other than this, the headphones include a remote that enables users to control the audio, mic, and lighting easily. There is also a detachable mic that attaches via the 3.5mm audio jack. Users can connect the accessory using the 1.8m USB cord.

Coming to the color options, the Immortal 1000D comes in two color variants. There is a black-colored model that comes with red accents and a white-colored model that has pink accents.

Price and Availability

The Boat Immortal 1000D is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. It is currently available to buy on Amazon and Boat’s official website. So, if you are in the market for a pair of high-end yet budget-focused gaming headphones, the Boat Immortal 1000D might be a great addition to your setup.