Home > News > Blood Pressure Monitoring Arriving in Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra: Gurman

Blood Pressure Monitoring Arriving in Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra: Gurman

Kanika Gogia
Comments 0
Apple-Watch-Ultra-2-heart-rate-sensor
Image Credits: Beebom

We already know that Apple has plans to upgrade its smartwatch lineup with cutting-edge features and other upgrades. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to add a ‘texts via satellite’ feature to the next-generation Ultra smartwatch. Also, the giant is ramping up its work on blood pressure monitoring. These features are expected to arrive with the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 3, slated to arrive in 2025.

Satellite Connectivity on Apple Watch Ultra 3

With the Satellite Connectivity on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, users would be able to send text messages via Globalstar’s satellite network when there’s no Cellular or Wi-Fi connection. This would make Apple Watch Ultra 3, the first Apple smartwatch with satellite technology. In 2022, this satellite feature was first introduced with the iPhone 14, allowing users to contact emergency services if they were off the grid. With iOS 18, Apple expanded iPhone 14’s satellite technology to allow sending texts to anyone, even in remote locations.

Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on iPhone
Image Credits: Apple

Currently, satellite connectivity is free for iPhones for two years. It’s unclear if Apple will charge for satellite connectivity on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Coming to Apple Watch Ultra 3

In addition to satellite connectivity, Apple is gearing up to introduce blood pressure monitoring in future Apple Watch models, possibly in 2025. This feature would track blood pressure trends and alert users in case of hypertension. The measurements might not be precise, but early detection can help prevent heart strokes and related diseases.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Image Credits: Beebom

Blood pressure monitoring was previously set for a 2023 release, but we might finally get to see it in 2025. The addition is expected to arrive on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3 and might make its way to regular models as well. With these additions, Apple aims to attract hikers and health-conscious users to upgrade to Apple Watch.

Related Articles
I Have Been an Apple User for 10 Years and Here’s How I Make the Most out of Apple’s Ecosystem
Kanika Gogia Dec 10, 2024
This visionOS 2 Feature is Insanely Underrated
Akshay Gangwar Nov 13, 2024
10 Coolest watchOS 11 Features You Should Try
Akshay Gangwar Oct 23, 2024

Other Changes to Future Apple Watch Models

Besides these two impressive additions, Apple is making an important change regarding the Apple Watch’s internal components. Gurman mentions that Apple will move from Intel’s cellular modems to MediaTek modems in some models. This will mark the first step in the adoption of MediaTek technology in Apple devices. We also know that Apple is developing in-house modems for the iPhone, but it remains unclear if they will be used in the smartwatch lineup as well.

These new features might help Apple to boost its sales in the wearables business. Gurman states that these innovations might generate more interest in the Apple Watch, giving users some solid reasons to upgrade.

#Tags
#Apple

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...