Blood Pressure Monitoring Arriving in Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra: Gurman

We already know that Apple has plans to upgrade its smartwatch lineup with cutting-edge features and other upgrades. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to add a ‘texts via satellite’ feature to the next-generation Ultra smartwatch. Also, the giant is ramping up its work on blood pressure monitoring. These features are expected to arrive with the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 3, slated to arrive in 2025.

Satellite Connectivity on Apple Watch Ultra 3

With the Satellite Connectivity on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, users would be able to send text messages via Globalstar’s satellite network when there’s no Cellular or Wi-Fi connection. This would make Apple Watch Ultra 3, the first Apple smartwatch with satellite technology. In 2022, this satellite feature was first introduced with the iPhone 14, allowing users to contact emergency services if they were off the grid. With iOS 18, Apple expanded iPhone 14’s satellite technology to allow sending texts to anyone, even in remote locations.

Image Credits: Apple

Currently, satellite connectivity is free for iPhones for two years. It’s unclear if Apple will charge for satellite connectivity on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Coming to Apple Watch Ultra 3

In addition to satellite connectivity, Apple is gearing up to introduce blood pressure monitoring in future Apple Watch models, possibly in 2025. This feature would track blood pressure trends and alert users in case of hypertension. The measurements might not be precise, but early detection can help prevent heart strokes and related diseases. Image Credits: Beebom

Blood pressure monitoring was previously set for a 2023 release, but we might finally get to see it in 2025. The addition is expected to arrive on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3 and might make its way to regular models as well. With these additions, Apple aims to attract hikers and health-conscious users to upgrade to Apple Watch.

Other Changes to Future Apple Watch Models

Besides these two impressive additions, Apple is making an important change regarding the Apple Watch’s internal components. Gurman mentions that Apple will move from Intel’s cellular modems to MediaTek modems in some models. This will mark the first step in the adoption of MediaTek technology in Apple devices. We also know that Apple is developing in-house modems for the iPhone, but it remains unclear if they will be used in the smartwatch lineup as well.

These new features might help Apple to boost its sales in the wearables business. Gurman states that these innovations might generate more interest in the Apple Watch, giving users some solid reasons to upgrade.