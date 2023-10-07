Best Laptop Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale (2023)

Looking to buy a new laptop for gaming or work purposes during the festival season? Whichever use case you want to be fulfilled, we have scoured through all the discount offers on Amazon to bring you the best laptop suggestions for you. It is the right time to buy laptops in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales, so don’t miss out on this chance. That said, let’s look at the 10 best laptop deals (work and gaming) to buy during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale!

1. Acer Nitro V ANV15-51

CPU: i5-13420H (8-Cores, 4.60GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

RAM: 8GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The Acer Nitro V is the best budget laptop for gaming right now, especially when considering the price it is coming at during the ongoing Amazon sale. It has an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, and if you didn’t know the RTX 40 series GPUs feature exclusive DLSS 3 frame generation tech that multiples the raw performance in your game with AI.

As a result, you will be able to play the latest DLSS 3-supported games at smooth frame rates and the highest settings. This is an exclusive RTX 40 Series GPU feature and makes this an appealing gaming laptop to buy! It also has a modern Intel 13th Gen processor, DDR5 RAM, high-refresh-rate display, and more features, making it the perfect gaming laptop to buy on a budget.

Original Price: Rs 76,990 | Sale Price: Rs 70,990 (~8% off)

2. Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G

CPU: i5-1240P (12-Cores, 4.40GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The Acer Aspire 5 is perfect for anyone looking for a super affordable gaming laptop. The specifications and features offered by Acer under Rs 50,000 make it the perfect choice in 2023. It even has modern AI features like Nvidia DLSS, which are not available on the GTX 1650 gaming laptops. Being one of the most affordable RTX laptops available today, this laptop is suitable for high-performance tasks.

The laptop also has 16GB of RAM that is coupled with a 12-core Intel 12th-Gen Core i5 processor (Alder Lake mobile chip). The display here is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Acer’s Blue Light Shield technology. It has dual fans and copper heat pipes for optimal thermals, and it comes with additional AI features like Acer PurifiedVoice too.

Original Price: Rs 54,990 | Sale Price: Rs 49,990 (~9% off)

3. HP Victus 15 fb0134AX

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6-Cores, 4.20GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The HP Victus 15 is a good laptop with an AMD processor and a dedicated graphics card. It has good specifications along with impressive build quality and design language that definitely punches above its price range. You will surely love the sleek looks of the Victus, which feels heavily inspired by HP’s premium Spectre line of laptops.

Talking about its specs, this laptop packs in a Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core processor and Radeon RX 6500M graphics with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. There is a 16GB RAM model, but it can seem overpriced as you can upgrade your RAM for less. If you want to save additional money, here is the 60Hz variant of the Victus. Although, we do consider this variant to be better overall, given the 144Hz display.

Original Price: Rs 57,290 | Sale Price: Rs 52,990 (~8% off)

4. Apple MacBook Air M1

Processor: Apple M1 (8-Core CPU with 7-Core GPU)

RAM: 8GB Unified Memory

SSD: 256GB

Apple makes excellent laptops, and the M1 MacBook Air is available at a majorly discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. This is an excellent work laptop, and many working professionals can seek this if they’re comfortable with macOS. The price of the M1 MacBook Air can go down as low as Rs 52,999 if you include the exchange offer & bank discounts.

Talking about MacBook Air’s features, it is a portable laptop with a silent fanless design and all-day battery life. The M1 chip here has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. It features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, an excellent Magic keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and surprisingly good speakers. There is also Touch ID support for a seamless login and authentication process.

Original Price: Rs 82,990 | Sale Price: Rs 67,990 (~18% off)

5. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max

CPU: Intel Core i5-11320H (4-Cores, 3.20GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Intel Xe Graphics (integrated)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra is the next work-oriented laptop on our list. It has several excellent features and an affordable price point that can make you heavily consider it as your next machine. The processor here is the Intel Core i5-11320H with integrated Iris Xe graphics. It also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM so you can keep lots of apps open without issues.

Talking about its best features, it has a 3.2K resolution display, which is the best in this price range. Moreover, this display is 90Hz and supports 100% sRGB color space, so it will look smooth & colorful. A fingerprint scanner is also included here. Overall, it is an impressive package and is now available on sale for under Rs 50,000!

Original Price: Rs 49,990 | Sale Price: Rs 46,990 (~6% off)

6. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

CPU: Intel Core i7-12650H (10-Cores, 4.70GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

SSD: 1TB NVMe Gen 4

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the rare options available today packing in high-end specifications while being available at a very good price. Apart from it not having DDR5 RAM, everything else on this laptop will impress you heavily. The screen here is a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display, with a resolution of 2560×1440. Compared to standard 1080p laptops, this 1440p display will give you a major clarity boost. The refresh rate is also 165Hz.

The performance is super impressive here. It packs a Core i7-12650H with 10 cores and an 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, the RTX 3070 Ti. This is an excellent option in 2023 given the raw performance of the graphics card. Games look super good and can be played at the QHD resolution on this, making the experience quite immersive.

Original Price: Rs 99,990 | Sale Price: Rs 94,990 (~5% off)

7. Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H (12-Cores, 4.50GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 8GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The Dell G15-5520 is an impressive mid-range gaming laptop packing the RTX 3050 graphics card with Intel Core i5-12500H processor. More importantly, it has DDR5 RAM, which will definitely boost FPS in many games. So, don’t just look at the CPU & GPU specifications, this laptop is better than many other RTX 3050 options on the market because of DDR5 RAM.

Talking about its features, the design is quite impressive because it is loosely inspired by the more premium Alienware gaming laptops in Dell’s portfolio. Dell themselves claim the thermal design is based on Alienware laptops and promise that it can cool the laptop effectively while providing peak performance. The laptop is a bit heavy at 2.81kg, but the materials & build are quite robust. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Original Price: Rs 67,990 | Sale Price: Rs 65,990 (~3% off)

8. ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED K3502ZA

CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H (12-Cores, 4.50GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Intel Xe Graphics (integrated)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

SSD: 512GB NVMe Gen 4

The ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED is a good laptop for work purposes, and we have its sibling at the Beebom office as well and it’s amazing. It suits creative professionals heavily because of the premium OLED display. But even if you are not someone who does color-sensitive work such as graphic designing, the laptop’s display is super impressive and enjoyable for movies, videos, and more.

Talking about other features, it has 16GB of RAM and an Intel 12th-Gen Core i5-12500H processor. This laptop has received the Intel Evo certification, so you can expect various benefits such as long battery life and AI features onboard.

Original Price: Rs 74,990 | Sale Price: Rs 66,990 (~11% off)

9. Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51

CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4 (2-Cores, 4.10GHz Boost Clock)

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 8GB DDR4

SSD: 256GB

The Acer Aspire Lite is a suitable entry-level laptop for work available at a super affordable price. While entry-level laptops come with questionable build quality, this one has been advertised with a metal body, which is rare to see under Rs 30,000.

Talking about its specs, you get 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, which is plenty for basic tasks and work-related applications. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and its port selection includes an HDMI, Type-C Port, along with 1x USB 3.2 & 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

Original Price: Rs 30,990 | Sale Price: Rs 26,990 (~13% off)

10. Dell Vostro 3430

CPU: Intel Core i3-1305U (5-Cores, 4.50GHz)

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 8GB DDR4

SSD: 256GB

The Dell Vostro 3430 is a new entry by the company and it’s perfect for office-related tasks. The Intel Core i3 processor is part of the latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake family, so it will give you optimal efficiency enhancing the battery life potential. This budget laptop also has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD.

In terms of other features, it features a Spill-resistant design with a full carbon black colored design around the laptop’s body. It has a 14-inch display with wide viewing angles, and its 1.48kg suggests it’s a portable laptop. If you want a bigger 15.6-inch screen, go for the Dell 15 at Rs 44,990 during the sale.

Original Price: Rs 44,990 | Sale Price: Rs 41,990 (~7% off)

So, how do you like the above laptop deals? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sales are quite awesome this time, and we hope you are able to find the best work or gaming laptop for your needs in the Amazon sales happening now. Did we miss out on any amazing deals? Let us know in the comments below!