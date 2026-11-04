Battlefield 6 Moves Up Server Browser Release, Bringing Persistent Lobbies Early

Battlefield 6 is bringing the Server Browser earlier than it was originally planned. Battlefield Studios has confirmed that the feature will begin rolling out shortly after Season 5 Phase 2, which launches on November 10, 2026. This will give players access to it weeks ahead of its previously announced December release alongside Season 5 Phase 3.

Battlefield 6 Players Won’t Have to Wait Until December for the Server Browser

Battlefield 6‘s developers shared the news in an official community update on November 3. With the earlier release, the feature’s rollout will be divided into stages. A limited group of players will get access first as part of a public-scale test. This will allow the team to monitor server loads, matchmaking queues, and backfill performance before expanding availability worldwide.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

The feature will be accessible directly from the Quickplay menu, where players will find a dedicated tile that takes them to the new Official tab. It will display active servers without requiring players to navigate through multiple menus. The additional Server Browser tiles will also appear in other menus. This includes Battlefield 6’s Portal, which already had a Server Browser for community-created servers.

With this feature, players will find it easier to locate Battlefield Studios-hosted and player-hosted official servers. They will also be able to filter server listings by map and game mode or even sort them by ping, player count, server name, and recommendations.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

The Server Browser will share the same official server pool as Quickplay, Multiplayer, and Custom Search, allowing matchmaking to help populate active servers. It’s also introducing persistent lobbies, where players can stay on the same server with their squad. This means Battlefield 6 players won’t need to return to the main menu after every match.

Players will be able to browse Official, Verified, and Custom servers. Official servers offer full XP, weapon mastery, and challenge progression. Verified servers support full BF6 XP progression, while Custom servers support partial XP progression.

The player-hosted official servers will run on dedicated instances, so the host won’t need to remain in a match to keep it running. However, matchmaking will only begin filling an empty server after at least one player joins.

Battlefield Studios aims to complete the Server Browser rollout over a couple of weeks. However, the timeline will depend on live testing results and any fixes required along the way. For now, we can only hope that the testing goes smoothly and all players get access soon.