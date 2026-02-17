Battlefield 6 Season 2 Patch Notes: New Maps, Weapons, and More

The long-awaited Battlefield 6 Season 2 update is finally here, bringing a much-needed dose of new content to the game. Set to be released in three stages, players can look forward to two new maps, six new weapons, a selection of limited-time events, and even new RedSec content. The devs have revealed all the changes coming to the game with the latest update. So, here are the full patch notes for Battlefield 6 Season 2.

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will go live on February 17 at 12 PM UTC. The download for the update will be available at 9 AM UTC, so players can pre-load it ahead of the start time.

New Map: Contaminated

A large-scale European mountainside battlefield set around a strategic German airbase.

Supports all combat sizes

Includes land vehicles and helicopters

Available across Conquest, Breakthrough, Escalation, Squad Death Match, and Strikepoint

New Limited-Time Modes

Season 2 introduces a set of limited-time experiences built around VL-7, a new psychoactive smoke weapon spreading across multiple battlefields. As contaminated zones emerge, squads must adapt their tactics, manage masks and filters, and fight for control in increasingly hostile environments across multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Gauntlet.

VL-7 Strike: A limited-time mode where the psychoactive smoke VL-7 spreads across select areas in multiplayer and REDSEC. Players must use masks and manage their filters carefully, as running out will leave them exposed to VL-7’s disorienting effects.

Battle Royale – Synthesis: Smoke engulfs Fort Lyndon, transforming the battleground. Fight and loot within contaminated zones while securing masks and filters to survive the smoke’s effects.

Gauntlet: Altered State: Gauntlet returns with a new twist. Squads compete in a knockout-style elimination format while navigating psychoactive smoke and racing to complete missions under pressure.

New Vehicle

AH-6 Little Bird: The iconic attack helicopter returns for NATO forces, offering high mobility and lethal firepower in skilled hands.

New Weapons

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

M121 A2: A belt-fed machine gun delivering high damage, especially effective at close range.

A belt-fed machine gun delivering high damage, especially effective at close range. GRT-CPS: A semi-automatic designated marksman rifle designed for mid- to long-range engagements, featuring a high-capacity magazine for sustained fire.

A semi-automatic designated marksman rifle designed for mid- to long-range engagements, featuring a high-capacity magazine for sustained fire. VCR-2: A short-range assault rifle with a rapid rate of fire, built for intense close-quarters combat.

New Gadgets

9K38 IGLA: A lock-on, anti-air missile launcher that requires active guidance from engineers to stay on target. Provides superior missile maneuverability to adept users.

A lock-on, anti-air missile launcher that requires active guidance from engineers to stay on target. Provides superior missile maneuverability to adept users. HTI-Mk2: A short- to medium-range Recon device that can detect and reveal enemy gadgets, overload recon drones, and neutralise incoming rockets.

A short- to medium-range Recon device that can detect and reveal enemy gadgets, overload recon drones, and neutralise incoming rockets. Protective Mask: Essential equipment for contaminated zones, protecting players from psychoactive smoke. Additional filters can be acquired and equipped to extend protection time.

Battle Pass & Progression

Season 2 Battle Pass: Instantly unlock 6 rewards and progress through 4 themed paths featuring new hardware, weapon packages, soldier skins, XP boosts, and more. Complete all paths to unlock the Ultimate Path.

Instantly unlock 6 rewards and progress through 4 themed paths featuring new hardware, weapon packages, soldier skins, XP boosts, and more. Complete all paths to unlock the Ultimate Path. BF Pro: In addition to the regular Battle Pass, BF Pro includes 6 instant unlocks, 25 tier skips, BF Radio, Portal Server Hosting, and access to an exclusive bonus path with additional tactical rewards.

Game Update 1.2.1.0 delivers over 240 gameplay improvements and quality-of-life fixes across nearly every part of Battlefield 6. These changes are shaped by community feedback and real match data, with a focus on improving weapon handling, movement, vehicles, gadgets, UI, audio, and overall gameplay reliability. This update continues our ongoing commitment to improve consistency and reliability across the core Battlefield experience.

Weapon Balance and Recoil Improvements: Delivered a broad recoil tuning pass across automatic weapons, alongside targeted balance fixes to improve consistency, role clarity, and long-term weapon handling.

Delivered a broad recoil tuning pass across automatic weapons, alongside targeted balance fixes to improve consistency, role clarity, and long-term weapon handling. Movement and Traversal Fixes: Improved soldier movement predictability with refined acceleration, slide and jump behaviour, smoother vaulting logic, and improved ladder animations in both first- and third-person. Vehicle and Gadget Reliability: Resolved multiple issues affecting vehicles and gadgets, including anti-vehicle interactions, drone behaviour, deployables, and vehicle damage feedback.

Improved soldier movement predictability with refined acceleration, slide and jump behaviour, smoother vaulting logic, and improved ladder animations in both first- and third-person. Resolved multiple issues affecting vehicles and gadgets, including anti-vehicle interactions, drone behaviour, deployables, and vehicle damage feedback. Maps and Mode Fixes: Addressed numerous map exploits, traversal issues, capture logic problems, and world reset bugs across Conquest, Breakthrough, Strikepoint, Gauntlet, and other modes.

Addressed numerous map exploits, traversal issues, capture logic problems, and world reset bugs across Conquest, Breakthrough, Strikepoint, Gauntlet, and other modes. UI, HUD and Progression Polish: Introducing a new stat screen in the Player Profile, as well as Improved clarity and reliability across the HUD, Battle Pass, challenges, End of Round flow, matchmaking, and party systems.

Introducing a new stat screen in the Player Profile, as well as Improved clarity and reliability across the HUD, Battle Pass, challenges, End of Round flow, matchmaking, and party systems. Portal Stability and Tooling Updates: Fixed a wide range of issues affecting Portal creation tools, scripting, mutators, assets, exploits, and server stability.

Fixed a wide range of issues affecting Portal creation tools, scripting, mutators, assets, exploits, and server stability. Audio, Visual and Stability Improvements: Improved audio reliability, visual consistency, cosmetic presentation, and overall game stability across platforms.

Areas of Improvement

As part of Update 1.2.1.0, we’ve made improvements to both how recoil behaves at a system level and how recoil is used to balance automatic weapons.

Since launch, recoil compensation could feel inconsistent in certain situations. In some cases, the amount of aim input required to counter recoil did not reliably match the recoil being applied, which could make weapons feel harder to control than expected. While improvements were made during Season 1 to reduce the most extreme cases, some inconsistency could still be noticeable during regular gameplay. With this update, recoil compensation has been made fully consistent, ensuring that the aim input required to counter recoil now correctly matches the recoil applied. This results in more predictable and reliable weapon handling.

Separately from this systemic fix, we’ve also made a broad recoil tuning pass across automatic weapons. Recoil is one of the main ways we balance weapons across different engagement distances: higher-damage weapons are intentionally harder to control, while lighter weapons trade raw power for ease of use and consistency. Over time, we saw this balance starting to drift once we looked at how these weapons were actually being used in live matches across common combat ranges.

This tuning pass brings recoil behaviour back in line with each weapon’s intended role. You should expect automatic weapons to feel more consistent and better differentiated across ranges, with higher-impact weapons demanding more control and positioning, while others remain reliable and forgiving in closer engagements.

Changelog

Player

Adjusted the acceleration curve of slide and jumps to better account for the player’s speed when entering a slide or a jump.

All squad members now display animated health icons when downed, clearly indicating who is able to revive you.

Fixed a matchmaking error that could occur when a player left the party while the party leader was already in a match.

Fixed a movement extrapolation issue that could cause other soldiers to appear jittery when traversing uneven terrain or changing states.

Fixed a rare issue where melee could become unusable if switched to immediately after being revived.

Fixed an issue where a player’s legs could clip through thin walls or objects when backpedalling into them.

Fixed an issue where a soldier could become invisible and continue moving after dying in a swimming pool.

Fixed an issue where a victim’s facing direction could be briefly incorrect when starting a melee takedown on a prone target.

Fixed an issue where accepting a squad invite on Xbox could unintentionally select a highlighted tile in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pickups would sometimes be dropped after being revived.

Fixed an issue where deployable Gadgets could be used while on a zipline.

Fixed an issue where equipping a camo skin on one vehicle could cause vehicle thumbnails or icons to incorrectly appear camouflaged across all vehicles.

Fixed an issue where melee animations could break when initiated immediately after exiting a vehicle in first-person.

Fixed an issue where revived players could occasionally receive an unintended weapon state.

Fixed an issue where soldiers could be launched unexpectedly when entering a ladder positioned above the camera.

Fixed an issue where stickers were not applied correctly on the War Wolf Legendary weapon package for the L85A3.

Fixed an issue where the left hand could be seen floating while doing a takedown with the knife equipped.

Fixed an issue where the selected player patch could appear duplicated and incorrectly placed on the backpack when using the Veritas Epic skin.

Fixed an issue where the Spiteful Mirage skin was missing hair during the End of Round flow.

Fixed an issue where the Thunder Engineer skin did not focus the camera on the correct uniform patch location.

Fixed an issue where the uniform patch appeared twice on the Peregrine Sniper Epic skin.

Fixed an issue where the Wraith Recon skin could become partially transparent in first-person view when starting a match in King of the Hill.

Fixed an issue where unlocking characters via the Battle Pass deeplink would not correctly unlock the character.

Fixed an issue where unlocking the Brodie character via the Battle Pass deeplink would not correctly unlock the character.

Fixed an issue where vaulting onto a vehicle could sometimes destroy it and launch the player unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where weapon pose could fail to update correctly when firing while sprint-jumping.

Fixed an issue where weapon switching after being revived could leave players without a usable weapon. The game now prioritises equipping a weapon with available ammunition.

Fixed case scenarios where it would sometimes be possible to grab ledges much higher than intended with vault grab

Fixed duplicate naming for some of the weapon charms.

Fixed excessive mud weathering on the Two-Faced Epic skin’s character model.

Improved first-person ladder animations for entering, climbing, and exiting.

Improved foot placement when climbing ladders.

Improved predictability and consistency of player movement with new acceleration curves instead of linear accelerations. Those updated accelerations retain responsive movement while allowing micro-adjustments of movement (i.e. to peek corners) and ensure that other players’ movement looks more correct to improve the quality and predictability of gunfights.

Improved the transition of the soldier’s lower body in first-person view when stopping movement.

Improved third-person ladder animations, including hand and foot placement on ladders.

Improved vault detection near overhangs while airborne.

Made animation and logic improvements to vaulting over medium-sized obstacles, refining momentum and smoothing transitions into movement.

Prevented players from vaulting back onto the same ladder when jumping down backwards from it.

Reduced the intensity of hit reactions while on fire to improve visual clarity during combat.

Reduced the maximum slide impulse length by 25% to improve balance and readability during fast movement.

Updated the Winter Warning cosmetic to better align with Battlefield’s visual identity.

Vehicles

Disabled angle-based damage mitigation on the Traverser Mark II to better reflect its lighter armour profile. It now takes consistent damage from all directions.

Fixed an issue where attack helicopter rocket trails could disappear when firing at long distances.

Fixed an issue where helicopter rotary cannon tracers could sometimes originate behind the muzzle.

Fixed an issue where jet throttle input could remain active after ejecting from the aircraft.

Fixed an issue where tank turret aiming speeds differed between first-person and third-person zoom views.

Fixed unreliable bullet collision on Anti-Air vehicle radar dishes.

Reduced muzzle flash intensity on Anti-Air Tanks and stationary Anti-Air weapons when zoomed in.

You can no longer move vehicles forward or backward while the Big Map is open, preventing input conflicts with map zoom controls on controllers.

Gadgets

Fixed an issue where Anti-Tank Mines could fail to deploy correctly in first-person view.

Fixed an issue where attached M4A1 SLAM AV Mine explosives on the XFGM-6D Recon Drone did not correctly affect battery life or top speed. Attached explosives now behave consistently and detonate when the XFGM-6D Recon Drone is destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the RPG-7 and the MBT-LAW launchers would be inaccurate if fired right after the zoom transition is completed.

Fixed an issue where the Smoke Grenade was missing from the Support class Loadout #2.

Fixed an issue where the XFGM-6D Recon Drone could be destroyed when its operating soldier was downed.

Fixed an issue where the CSB IV EOD Bot could instantly regain an ammo charge when destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the LTLM II Portable Laser Designator could prioritise already-painted targets instead of the vehicle being aimed at.

Fixed an issue where the Repair Tool torch flame video effect was misaligned in third-person view using non-default FOV values.

Fixed an issue where the Repair Tool would not repair vehicles when targeting glass components.

Fixed an issue where the RPG-7 could fire unintentionally when switching weapons after releasing the trigger.

Fixed a bug that prevent the player from returning properly to the previous weapon after throwing a supply pouch and would keep throwing more supply pouches

Improved consistency when destroying Anti-Tank Mines and M4 SLAM AV Mines with explosives. Clearing out minefields should be easier and more consistent using a tank.

Improved consistency of Defibrillator revives detection on stairs and uneven terrain.

Weapons

Adjusted in-world spotting range when firing a weapon without a suppressor or flash hider, reducing it from 75 to 54 metres.

Adjusted minimap spotting range when firing suppressed weapons, increasing it from 15 to 21 metres to better align with intended balance.

Fixed consistency with recoil compensation, making sure that the amount of aim input needed to compensate for recoil matches the amount of recoil.

Fixed a visual issue with the standard fire mode on the SL9 being incorrectly set to safe; it is now set to full auto by default.

Fixed an issue where locked weapon skins could be used in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue where shooting the first target dummy could generate particle effects at the player’s position.

Fixed an issue where the 5 mW Green Laser was too expensive to equip on the DRS-IAR.

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight could appear slightly misaligned when equipped on the MP5.

Fixed an issue where the LA-23 Laser pad could appear floating when equipped on the RPKM.

Fixed an issue where Scope glints and laser sight lens flares would be visible through the cover of smoke grenades.

Fixed inconsistent knife melee timing to improve reliability during close-quarters combat.

Fixed multiple weapon attachment visual issues, including lasers, flashlights, and optic alignment.

Fixed the LMR27s Fast 15- and 20-round magazines not reducing reload time as intended.

Fixed the SGX RO-M 1.75x sight to function consistently with other weapons.

Fixed visual issues with bolt-action rifle animations, including intrusive ADS motion and incorrect finger placement.

Improved scope glint orientation at long distances so enemy aim direction is more accurately telegraphed.

Knife takedowns against enemies who are prone on their back now correctly connect with the defender.

Reduced the Mini Scout muzzle velocity from 880 to 800 m/s.

Reduced the Mini Scout limb damage to better align with lower-torso damage values.

Updated the M433 Level 50 Mastery Package to use the correct magazine mesh.

Updated the Range Finder custom zeroing to not apply its effect instantly; it now requires a short delay before taking effect.

Updated player-facing descriptions for non-sniper grippod attachments to better reflect their gameplay effects.

Updated player-facing name of the TR-7’s fluted barrel to match the formatting of its other barrels.

Weapon Recoil Tuning: Adjusted recoil behaviour across automatic weapons to better reflect real combat ranges and ease-of-use expectations, improving ranged consistency while preserving intended weapon roles. AK-205: Adjusted recoil behaviour to better match expectations for a 5.45×39mm weapon, with minimal impact on overall handling. B36A4, L85A3, M433, SOR-555 MK2: Reduced recoil randomness, improving consistency and effectiveness at longer ranges. DB-12: Increased rate of fire and faster pump action to improve reliability in close-quarters combat. L110: Reduced recoil to reinforce the handling differences between belt-fed Machine Guns and Assault Rifles. LMR27: Increased damage at close to mid ranges to better reward accurate headshots. M123K: Reduced recoil to improve sustained-fire control and reinforce its role as a belt-fed Machine Gun. M277: Reduced recoil, improving effectiveness at range. M417 A2, QBZ-192: Reduced recoil randomness to ensure they remain competitive relative to updated Assault Rifles. PW5A3, SGX: Increased recoil, making them slightly harder to control and less precise at longer distances. PW7A2, USG-90: Adjusted recoil behaviour to improve effectiveness at range while slightly increasing handling difficulty up close. SCW-10: Increased recoil to reduce effectiveness at range and reinforce its close-quarters role. SG 553R: Increased recoil to limit effectiveness at range and better align with its strong close-range performance. SOR-300SC: Adjusted recoil to ensure it remains competitive alongside updated Assault Rifles.



Maps & Modes

Added Rush as a new mode to Mirak Valley.

Fixed an issue in Escalation on Operation Firestorm where vehicles would not spawn at HQ as intended.

Fixed an issue in Squad Deathmatch where locked squads could cause the scoreboard to appear partially empty.

Fixed an issue in Sabotage where attackers could reach elevated positions and spawn-camp the defending team on Blackwell Fields.

Fixed an issue in Sabotage where attackers could spawn within direct line of sight of defenders when deploying at HQ on Blackwell Fields.

Fixed an issue on Siege of Cairo where players could reach the top of buildings in Sector D3 using the Deployable Cover gadget.

Fixed missing water and visual issues in several swimming pools across Eastwood.

Manhattan Bridge

Fixed an issue where destroying a garage by D objective could trigger a whiteout effect across the map.

Fixed an issue where destroying an office building by F objective could incorrectly trigger a blackout and cause other players to see random colors and bright lights across the map.

Fixed an issue where destroying parts of a plaster ridge at C objective could expose occlusion problems, causing large sections of the map to disappear when viewed from certain positions.

Fixed an issue where players could stand on top of the bridge, creating unintended gameplay advantages.

Fixed an issue where points of interest on the minimap were incorrectly labelled as “Dumbo” instead of Manhattan Bridge.

Empire State

Fixed an issue where players could capture Point B (Sector 2) on Breakthrough from an unintended upper floor.

Fixed an issue where players could place the Assault Ladder on invisible collision near the NATO HQ.

Fixed an issue where players could reach unintended areas above the D flag after being launched into the air.

Strikepoint

Fixed an issue on Liberation Peak, Operation Firestorm, and Iberian Offensive where multiple world and vehicle assets would not restore correctly after the halftime world reset.

Fixed an issue where matches could end prematurely when teams were tied at 5:5.

Fixed an issue where players joining a match late could spawn under the map.

Fixed a rare issue where a wiped team could be incorrectly awarded a point.

Added the Scout Helicopter to the following maps and modes:

Conquest

Manhattan Bridge

Operation Firestorm

New Sobek City

Mirak Valley

Escalation

Manhattan Bridge

Eastwood

Operation Firestorm

New Sobek City

Mirak Valley

Progression

Battle Pass Tokens are now earned more quickly through Career XP and Weekly Challenges, allowing for faster progression through regular gameplay.

Fixed an issue where rerolling challenges could become unavailable when switching between the Battle Pass and Daily Challenges.

Fixed an issue where the assignment tracker did not correctly track missions from the Unit page.

Fixed incorrect tracking for multiple weekly and assignment-based challenges.

Fixed multiple issues with challenge criteria displaying or progressing incorrectly across REDSEC Gauntlet and Weekly Challenges.

Fixed incorrect progress display for Week 2 challenges.

Fixed an issue where exploration assignments could complete with fewer actions than intended.

UI & HUD

Engineer icon changed to improve readability and make role more clear based on community feedback.

Fixed a localisation issue where the Loadout Zeroing and Attachment prompts could overlap in several languages.

Fixed an incorrect icon for the M3A3 Bradley.

Fixed an issue causing Field XP UI animations to trigger too frequently.

Fixed an issue causing low minimap shadow quality and rendering artefacts on some multiplayer maps.

Fixed an issue on PC where the Big Map displayed keyboard and mouse icons even when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass points earned from weekly missions were not reflected correctly on the End of Round screen.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass progression tokens were not updating correctly on the End of Round screen after completing Bonus Paths.

Fixed an issue where closing the pause menu from the Deploy Screen using a controller could immediately reopen it.

Fixed an issue where completed assignments could appear incorrectly sorted as completed on the End of Round screen.

Fixed an issue where equipping or previewing gadgets and melee weapons could cause them to appear under the vehicle section in the Loadouts screen.

Fixed an issue where locked Battle Pass rewards could appear stuck in the Loadout screen after navigating back from the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where mortar hit indicators and damage numbers were not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Big Map and scoreboard button prompts were missing in Gauntlet End of Round screens.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair could briefly display incorrect spacing when switching weapons.

Fixed an issue where the gunner seat aiming indicators on attack helicopters remained static while the helicopter was moving, leading to incorrect aiming feedback.

Fixed an issue where the “Go to Store” button prompt was not functional for vehicle customization on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue where item previews could persist after exiting Store bundles.

Fixed an issue where item rotation and zoom could shift to other items when rapidly switching during inspection.

Fixed an issue where the Free-to-Play tutorial for custom loadout access did not trigger correctly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the map could flip back and forth when rolling an aircraft.

Fixed an issue where the resupply message was not visible even when resource indicators were enabled in settings.

Fixed an issue where the revive in-world icon for squadmates could disappear too early. The icon now remains visible until the player is fully dead and no longer revivable.

Fixed an issue where the “Show Game Mode Events” option did not function correctly when disabled.

Fixed an issue where the “Stay with Squad” option was missing from the End of Round screen.

Fixed an issue where the “Steady Aim” prompt unintentionally appeared on Designated Marksman Rifles; it is now shown only on bolt-action rifles.

Fixed an issue where the tank damage screen effect would not properly cancel when exiting the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the “Tracked” section could display an incorrect number of tracked missions.

Fixed an issue where UI elements could overlap or misalign during fast menu navigation.

Fixed an issue where weapon package deeplinks did not navigate to the correct challenge tile.

Fixed duplicate ladder indicators appearing on the jet HUD.

Fixed enemy lock-on in-world icons displaying incorrect state colours when targeting vehicles.

Fixed missing deeplinks for Dog Tags unlocked via challenges or through the Store.

Fixed missing or incorrect icon art for several assignment and unit challenge rewards.

Fixed inconsistencies between Battle Pass progression shown on the End of Round screen and the Battle Pass menu.

Fixed incorrect unit descriptions for select NATO and Pax Armata forces.

Fixed missing high-definition feedback when the Phalanx HQ Defence destroyed incoming projectiles in Conquest.

Fixed missing or incorrect game mode tiles appearing on launch or after finishing a match.

Fixed multiple issues causing in-world icons to flicker, including look-at, occlusion, and delayed occlusion updates.

Fixed new reward markers not resetting correctly when switching between Season and Bonus Paths.

Fixed player pickup request icons not displaying correctly.

Improved readability of missile intercepted indicators.

Improved the revive in-world progress bar to more closely match the downed player’s screen, reducing the gap where a revive was no longer possible but still appeared active.

Reduced delay of UI hit indicators showing up when a hit has been confirmed.

Reorganised killer information on the kill card to improve readability.

Season 2 introduces a new stat screen in the Player Profile, featuring Career Total, Career Best, and Accolade stats. Each of these three screens showcases a variety of detailed statistics. The Career Total stats header includes both overall totals and breakdowns by game mode, while Career Best stats are tracked for both “In a Match” and “In a Life” categories.

Settings

Added an accessibility option for flash and stun grenades that replaces the white flash effect with a black screen effect, reducing sudden brightness while preserving gameplay impact. This option can be enabled in the Accessibility settings.

Portal

Fixed a memory leak that could occur when specific scripting events were triggered repeatedly.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to farm excessive XP by repeatedly destroying AI-spawned vehicles.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pickups spawned via Loot Spawners were missing minimap and big map icons.

Fixed an issue where certain rules events triggered at incorrect times, including capture point enter/exit events.

Fixed an issue where experiences in the “In Review” state could not be edited or deleted.

Fixed an issue where modifying reinforcement multipliers could cause incorrect ticket counts to be displayed during sector progression.

Fixed an issue where players could be reassigned incorrectly or prevented from deploying when squads reached maximum size.

Fixed an issue where players could create AFK farming experiences that bypassed intended progression limits.

Fixed an issue where players could not report a server while in the redeploy screen.

Fixed an issue where Portal Sandbox displayed an incorrect map size in map rotation.

Fixed an issue where removing all maps from a map rotation could cause the editor panel to disappear.

Fixed an issue where spawning ammo via Loot Spawners had no effect.

Fixed an issue where the Export button displayed a placeholder icon.

Fixed an issue where users could bypass editor limits by importing modified workspaces.

Fixed asset conflicts and errors that could appear when uploading or editing certain maps.

Fixed incorrect Front End indicators related to limited-time events.

Fixed incorrect map availability and categorisation for Custom Portal modes.

Fixed incorrect or lingering UI elements related to respawning, squad reassignment, and mission flow.

Fixed incorrect or missing tooltips, placeholder text, and untranslated labels in the Web Editor.

Fixed issues that could lead to very long loading times for some Portal experiences.

Fixed issues where certain assets could cause players to be returned to the Front End when hosting experiences.

Fixed issues where certain gadgets, weapons, vehicles, and Battle Pickups were missing from restriction settings or did not respect configured restrictions.

Fixed issues where strike package markers, beacon indicators, and objective icons could behave incorrectly across sessions.

Fixed issues where values entered for certain seasonal and environmental mutators were not saved correctly.

Fixed issues with Rules Editor lists being scrambled or inaccurate when selecting weapons, gadgets, or ammo.

Fixed issues with scripting functions and nodes, including incorrect vector calculations, squad lookup limits, and long-running player events stopping unexpectedly.

Fixed missing maps, assets, and set dressing in the Portal SDK, including Season 2 content and winter environment assets.

Fixed missing or incorrect indicators for heat warnings, second chance states, and beacon pulses.

Fixed multiple issues in the Portal Web Editor where weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and maps were missing, incorrectly categorised, or displayed with placeholder names, images, or meshes.

Fixed multiple mutators that had no functionality or incorrect default values, including reinforcement, health regeneration, zoom snap, passenger seat, and verification-related settings.

Fixed multiple placeholder or low-resolution vehicle and object meshes appearing when placed in Portal experiences.

Fixed rare server hangs affecting Linux-based Portal servers.

Fixed server log spam related to loot physics and proximity systems.

Updated and replaced several Battle Royale and Portal-related challenges that were no longer functioning as intended.

Audio

Fixed an issue where pinging a Vehicle Supply Crate did not trigger the correct supply voice-over line.

Fixed audio stuttering when vehicles are sabotaged using the Repair Tool.

Improved audibility of enemy ziplines and parachutes, as well as friendly blowtorches, when many sounds are playing.

Improved audio obstruction for vehicles, weapons, and soldier footsteps by refining sound source positioning.

Improved clarity of distant enemy footsteps by better aligning layered audio content.

Improved panning for close non-player footsteps at very short distances.

Improved reliability of multiple sound effects under heavy load, including defibrillators, blowtorches, ziplines, and parachutes.

Network

Fixed rare cases where the game could become unresponsive after reconnecting network cables during gameplay or while accepting invitations on Xbox Series consoles.

Battlefield RedSec Season 2 Patch Notes

Here’s a look at all the changes coming to the free-to-play battle royale:

Player

Fixed an issue where dying with a Data Drive could prevent the Extraction mission from progressing.

Fixed an issue where in rare cases soldiers could take higher than intended damage when wearing armor.

Fixed an issue where mission completion rewards could fail to drop correctly if the player initiating the mission was killed just before completion.

Fixed an issue where the deploy input during Battle Royale insertion was not triggering consistently.

Fixed an issue where the party leader would be returned to the Front End after selecting Stay with Squad in Battle Royale Duos.

Vehicles

Added the Traverser Mark II to select Large, Medium, and Small Gauntlet layouts.

Fixed an issue where the weapon could rotate incorrectly in first-person view when using the Traverser Mark II Remote Weapon Station.

Fixed an issue where incorrect or missing crosshairs could appear for side passengers in the Traverse Mark II.

Weapons

Improved attachment setups for M4A1, M277, SVDM, Mini Scout, UMG-40, and 18.5KS-K, ensuring these weapons use their intended attachments and are better balanced when found as loot.

Call-Ins

Fixed an issue where the UAV call-in sound effect could continue playing if the action was cancelled by vaulting.

Increased the drop speed of Custom Weapon Drops, Supply Drops, and Mission Rewards after being spawned in the air.

Introducing a new, limited, tactical Strike Package, allowing players to call in a volley of gas discharging artillery shells on a targeted location of the map. This Strike offers a unique way to disrupt and deny key areas to enemies.

Maps

Fixed an issue where tanker container ramps could clip through large deployables; ramps now correctly damage or destroy objects and vehicles when lowering.

Fixed multiple terrain and object placement issues.

Progression

Fixed an issue where Battle Royale “Special Forces Operator“ Challenge rewards were not granted correctly.

UI & HUD

Fixed an issue where strike package map markers would not disappear when joining a Gauntlet session right after playing a Battle Royale match.

Fixed an issue where the Clear Ping action did not work with default controller bindings.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where helicopter insertion flight paths on the Big Map could become misaligned when the helicopter or endpoint icons were off-screen.

Fixed an issue where the Decryption Beacon displayed an incorrect texture.

Fixed an issue where the loot feed could incorrectly increment the number looted when picking up the same item repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where players could toggle flashlight and laser attachments while navigating the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the UAV icon was too small on the minimap and big map.

Fixed multiple issues with the Second Chance UI, including incorrect timers, widgets persisting after squad wipes, and incorrect visibility when players left the match.

Removed outdated soldier voice-over lines referencing “supply drops” when pinging crates or supply vehicles.

Gauntlet

Fixed an issue where the Beacon Pulse icon could appear too far away when first picked up by an enemy.

Fixed an issue where the countdown icon on the Mobile Respawn gadget could disappear too early.

Fixed overlapping UI elements when rapidly exiting the Edit Loadout menu.

Fixed overlapping UI elements where “Random Deploy” could appear behind class selection buttons on the redeploy screen.

Audio

Fixed an issue where dropped items would not correctly play pickup sound effects.

Fixed missing collision sounds for dropped ammunition.

Improved reliability of audio feedback for UAV call-ins and mission-related interactions.

And that wraps up the Battlefield 6 Season 2 patch notes. Are you looking forward to the new update? Let us know in the comments.