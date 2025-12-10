Battlefield 6 Players Furious as Latest Winter Update Breaks the Game

Battlefield 6’s honeymoon period is well and truly dusted as the community has been on Dice’s case for a while now, lamenting about some incredibly frustrating issues. Chief among them is the briefly broken state of the game after what seems like every major update. The trend continues to rage on following the Winter Offensive seasonal content release, with players online reporting problems such as constant hitches, frame skips, and a menu that feels impossible to navigate.

In case you’re out of the loop, Winter Offensive is the final batch of Battlefield 6 Season 1 content. While it doesn’t carry a ton in terms of new features or maps, the update does implement some much-needed fixes to footstep audio, weapon balancing, and the game’s netcode. Unfortunately, these fixes have been overshadowed by the broken state of the game, and the devs have issued an official response.

Players on platforms such as X and Reddit shared the game-breaking issues they’ve encountered. The most prominent problem is linked to Battlefield 6’s already cumbersome ‘Netflix-style’ menu UI, which is reportedly busted for some users. Players are unable to pick between the highlighted modes and instead have to use custom search to manually select and set up matchmaking. Users online have suggested restarting the game as a temporary fix.

Battlefield 6 is absolutely unplayable after the patch

Well done @battlefield / @EA_DICE pic.twitter.com/U5rF4gaDWt — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) December 9, 2025

What doesn’t seem to have a short-term solution are complaints tied to hitches and frame skips during gameplay. As seen in this clip shared by ‘DANNYonPC,’ the new Ice-Lock map is entirely unplayable due to laggy gameplay and long freeze frames, which almost certainly wasn’t the intention behind the winter-themed makeover.

Even the freshly-implemented audio fixes are bugged out for some players, who also claim that their custom audio settings have been deleted automatically. Users who are getting proper audio are saying that footstep sounds remain unaffected and are just as quiet as before, meaning the tweaks were ineffective.

All things considered, this was far from a seamless update, and players, understandably, are not happy. The official ‘Battlefield Comms’ X account has confirmed that the devs are investigating the issues, but there’s no clear timeline on when we can expect a fix.