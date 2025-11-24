This Lethal Battlefield 6 Class Gets Free Weapon Package for a Limited Time

We’re just over a month into Battlefield 6’s life cycle, and EA has already handed out a decent range of free rewards. From free skins and decals to charms and weapon packages, the devs clearly aren’t shy of playing Santa now and again, and the latest free reward on offer is yet another example. Claiming it is also incredibly easy, although it might be hiding in plain sight already, even if you’ve met its requirements.

M2010 ESR Weapon Package is Currently Free for All Battlefield 6 Players

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

The M2010 ESR sniper rifle, which is unlocked by default for all players, currently has a free weapon package that you can grab for a limited time. Named ‘Lethal Force,’ the package comes with a unique combination of attachments and gives the rifle a special digital camo. To obtain it, you just need to log into Battlefielde 6 or REDSEC before November 30. Once that’s done, go into the in-game messages section to claim the item.

The weapon package is a must-grab for Recon players, who can make full use of its ranged capabilities. This is obviously because of the class’s weapon proficiency, allowing it to stabilize aim while ADS-ing. The Auto-Spot trait is another Recon ability that comes in handy while sniping, as it lets players mark enemies through their scope, effectively functioning as a brief wall-hack.

With all that being said, the M2010 ESR has fallen from grace as far as the meta is concerned. Thanks to recent buffs, the PSR currently reigns at the top of the Battlefield 6 weapon tier list, but the ESR remains a capable weapon across all game modes. And even if you don’t plan on using the gun, there’s no harm in grabbing a free skin.

Let us know your thoughts on the weapon package after using it in the comments.