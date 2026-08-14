Battlefield 6 Is Free to Try Next Week with the Top Gun Collab Ready for Takeoff

Battlefield 6 is getting a multiplayer free trial from August 18 to August 25, 2026, offering access to several modes, including the limited-time Top Gun mode. According to the official blog, you can access the free trial by downloading Battlefield 6 REDSEC. You won’t need to make any purchases for it.

The Top Gun update in Battlefield 6 releases on August 18 and introduces two limited-time modes, Carrier Assault and Gauntlet: Aerial Combat Maneuvers. In addition, EA is also adding the F-74A Seacat and F/A-81F Super Specter fighter jets for dogfights across the skies. So, get your Battlefield 6 controller settings mapped out for the best aerial experience.

Furthermore, it also adds Top Gun: Maverick characters Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd, and Adm. Solomon “Warlock” Bates. The trial will be the best way to experience all of the game’s Top Gun crossover content at no extra cost.

The full Top Gun collab cinematic trailer in Battlefield 6 showcases the two fighter jets, F/A-81F Super Spectre and F-74A Seacat, in full glory as players fly them across the sky. The video showcases the gameplay of dogfights in Gauntlet: Fighter Sweep mode, which will be playable in the free BF6 trial next week.

The free trial includes more than just the Top Gun collaboration. According to the official info, you will also have access to the following modes and playlists where you can flaunt your best Battlefield 6 loadouts and weapons:

Modes Top Gun: Carrier Strike Conquest Breakthrough Escalation Casual Breakthrough

Playlists Top Gun: Carrier Strike, the new limited-time event mode All-Out Warfare, showcasing the best iconic gameplay Casual Breakthrough, a more relaxed experience that’s perfect for new players



The free trial will also include four maps, with a franchise-defining map returning on August 18 and another brand-new map that was introduced on the July 21 Battlefield 6 Season 4 update:

Wake Island (August 18)

Tsuru Reef

Cairo Bazaar

Hagental Base

The best part is that all progress will carry over when you purchase the full version of Battlefield 6. Meanwhile, Battlefield 6 battle royale mode, REDSEC, will remain free to play even after the trial ends. Players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can download the free-to-play title right now.

So, will you try out Battlefield 6’s Top Gun collab next week? Tell us in the comments section below.