The Full DICE Awards 2025 Winners List

Excited to see who takes home the gold at the DICE Awards 2025? After an incredible year for gaming in 2024, the DICE Awards are back for their 28th annual show to celebrate the year’s best games. With 60 nominated titles, it’s sure to be a tough competition. Check out the full list of DICE Awards 2025 winners below!
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI
- Balatro by LocalThunk
- Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI (Winner)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH by SQUARE ENIX
- Neva by Nomada
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience (Winner)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames
- LEGO Horizon Adventures by Guerilla Games Studio Gobo
- The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Watcher from 1000xRESIST
- Yuffie Kisaragi from FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Winner)
- Indika from INDIKA
- Senua from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios (Winner)
- Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory
- Star Wars Outlaws by Massive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2 by 11 bit studios
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios (Winner)
- Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory
- Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames (Winner)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio by Studio Zero
- Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Coal Supper
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI (Winner)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj
- Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios (Winner)
- Stellar Blade by SHIFT UP Corporation
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor
- ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames (Winner)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom by Nintendo, Grezzo
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown by Ubisoft Montpellier
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI (Winner)
- Cat Quest III by The Gentlebros
- Little Kitty, Big City by Double Dagger
- The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree by Nintendo Cube
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike by RareBreed Makes Games
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns by NetherRealm Studios
- TEKKEN 8 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (Winner)
- UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa
Racing Game of the Year
- F1® 24 by Codemasters
- MotoGP™24 by Milestone S.r.l.
- NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE by PLANET JEM
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH by SQUARE ENIX
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard by BioWare
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree by FromSoftware Inc.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth by Ryu Ga Gotoku
- Metaphor: ReFantazio by Studio Zero (Winner)
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 by Electronic Arts Tiburon
- EA SPORTS FC 25 by EA Vancouver, EA Romania
- MLB® The Show™ 24 by San Diego Studio (Winner)
- NBA 2K25 by Visual Concepts
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro by LocalThunk (Winner)
- Caves of Qud by Freehold Games
- Frostpunk 2 by 11 bit studios
- Tactical Breach Wizards by Suspicious Developments Inc
- Satisfactory by Coffee Stain Studios
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion by Survios
- Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj
- Skydance’s BEHEMOTH by Skydance Games
- Starship Home by Creature (Winner)
- UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion by Survios
- Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj (Winner)
- Escaping Wonderland by Cortopia Studios
- Skydance’s BEHEMOTH by Skydance Games
- UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory
- Balatro by LocalThunk (Winner)
- Grunn by Sokpop Collective
- INDIKA by Odd Meter
- Mouthwashing by Wrong Organ
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro by LocalThunk (Winner)
- Halls of Torment by Chasing Carrots
- Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games
- Paper Trail by Newfangled Games
- Wuthering Waves by Kuro Games
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred by Blizzard Entertainment
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios (Winner)
- Marvel Rivals by NetEase Games
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory
- Astro Bot by Team ASOBI
- Balatro by LocalThunk
- Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios
- UFO 50 by Mossmouth
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor
- ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes by Simogo
- Riven by Cyan Worlds, Inc.
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Coal Supper
That concludes our DICE Awards 2025 winners list. The awards acknowledged a lot of underrated games while giving the focus on the best of the year. With top names like Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle raking up six nominations each, a lot of hidden gems like 1000xRESIST and ANIMAL WELL also made regular appearances.
Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the DICE Awards 2025! Did the results match your predictions? Which game do you believe deserved an award or a nomination? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.