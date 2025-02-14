The Full DICE Awards 2025 Winners List

Excited to see who takes home the gold at the DICE Awards 2025? After an incredible year for gaming in 2024, the DICE Awards are back for their 28th annual show to celebrate the year’s best games. With 60 nominated titles, it’s sure to be a tough competition. Check out the full list of DICE Awards 2025 winners below!

Game of the Year

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI

Balatro by LocalThunk

Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI ( Winner )

( ) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH by SQUARE ENIX

Neva by Nomada

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience ( Winner )

( ) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames

LEGO Horizon Adventures by Guerilla Games Studio Gobo

The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Watcher from 1000xRESIST

Yuffie Kisaragi from FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ( Winner )

( ) Indika from INDIKA

Senua from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios ( Winner )

( ) Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory

Star Wars Outlaws by Massive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2 by 11 bit studios

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios ( Winner )

( ) Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory

Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames ( Winner )

( ) Metaphor: ReFantazio by Studio Zero

Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room

Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Coal Supper

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI ( Winner )

( ) Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj

Black Myth: Wukong by GameScience

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios ( Winner )

( ) Stellar Blade by SHIFT UP Corporation

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor

ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames ( Winner )

( ) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom by Nintendo, Grezzo

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown by Ubisoft Montpellier

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI ( Winner )

( ) Cat Quest III by The Gentlebros

Little Kitty, Big City by Double Dagger

The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures

Super Mario Party Jamboree by Nintendo Cube

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike by RareBreed Makes Games

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns by NetherRealm Studios

TEKKEN 8 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ( Winner )

( ) UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa

Racing Game of the Year

F1® 24 by Codemasters

MotoGP™24 by Milestone S.r.l.

NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE by PLANET JEM

Role-Playing Game of the Year

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH by SQUARE ENIX

Dragon Age: The Veilguard by BioWare

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree by FromSoftware Inc.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth by Ryu Ga Gotoku

Metaphor: ReFantazio by Studio Zero ( Winner )

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS College Football 25 by Electronic Arts Tiburon

EA SPORTS FC 25 by EA Vancouver, EA Romania

MLB® The Show™ 24 by San Diego Studio ( Winner )

( ) NBA 2K25 by Visual Concepts

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro by LocalThunk ( Winner )

( ) Caves of Qud by Freehold Games

Frostpunk 2 by 11 bit studios

Tactical Breach Wizards by Suspicious Developments Inc

Satisfactory by Coffee Stain Studios

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion by Survios

Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH by Skydance Games

Starship Home by Creature ( Winner )

( ) UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion by Survios

Batman: Arkham Shadow by Camouflaj ( Winner )

( ) Escaping Wonderland by Cortopia Studios

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH by Skydance Games

UNDERDOGS by One Hamsa

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory

Balatro by LocalThunk ( Winner )

( ) Grunn by Sokpop Collective

INDIKA by Odd Meter

Mouthwashing by Wrong Organ

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro by LocalThunk ( Winner )

( ) Halls of Torment by Chasing Carrots

Monument Valley 3 by ustwo games

Paper Trail by Newfangled Games

Wuthering Waves by Kuro Games

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by Treyarch

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred by Blizzard Entertainment

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios ( Winner )

( ) Marvel Rivals by NetEase Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory

Astro Bot by Team ASOBI

Balatro by LocalThunk

Helldivers 2 by Arrowhead Game Studios

UFO 50 by Mossmouth

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xRESIST by Sunset Visitor

ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes by Simogo

Riven by Cyan Worlds, Inc.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Coal Supper

That concludes our DICE Awards 2025 winners list. The awards acknowledged a lot of underrated games while giving the focus on the best of the year. With top names like Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle raking up six nominations each, a lot of hidden gems like 1000xRESIST and ANIMAL WELL also made regular appearances.

Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the DICE Awards 2025! Did the results match your predictions? Which game do you believe deserved an award or a nomination? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.