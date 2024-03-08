The BAFTA Game Awards 2024 Reveal Nominations: See Full List

Game awards shows that celebrate developers and creators have been a tradition for some time. BAFTA, aka British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also celebrates the gaming industry through its annual awards show. The 20th BAFTA Games Awards is around the corner, and much like every year, they have announced the nominees. It will celebrate all the games from 2023 through multiple awards. The results will go live on Thursday, 11 April. Check out all the nominees below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Leads the Nominations

Image Courtesy: Larian Studios

After sweeping wins from The Game Awards and Steam Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 has racked up 10 nominations in the BAFTA awards too. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (review) follows up with nine nominations, and Alan Wake 2 (review) with eight nominations. All three games also got a nomination in the Best Game category.

Every Single Nomination for the Upcoming BAFTA Game Awards

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave The Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Debut Game

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

Evolving Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Family

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra NIL

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Animation

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Game Design

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Audio Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property

Chants of Sennaar

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

Amelia Tyler (Narrator) – Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon (Astarion) – Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart (Karlach) – Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Performer in a Supporting Role

Andrew Wincott (Raphael) – Baldur’s Gate 3

Debra Wilson (Cere Junda) – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson (Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon) – Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake (Alex Casey) – Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd (Venom) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles (Jaheira) – Baldur’s Gate 3

EE Players’ Choice Award

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

British Game

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

These are all the nominees for the 2oth BAFTA Game Awards. You can watch the BAFTA Awards show on the official BAFTA YouTube channel and other platforms at 19.00 BST / 14.00 ET / 11.00 PT on 11 April 2024.

So, what do you think about these nominations, and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments below.