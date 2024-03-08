The BAFTA Game Awards 2024 Reveal Nominations: See Full List

- The 2oth BAFTA Game Awards has unveiled its nominations.
Game awards shows that celebrate developers and creators have been a tradition for some time. BAFTA, aka British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also celebrates the gaming industry through its annual awards show. The 20th BAFTA Games Awards is around the corner, and much like every year, they have announced the nominees. It will celebrate all the games from 2023 through multiple awards. The results will go live on Thursday, 11 April. Check out all the nominees below:
Baldur’s Gate 3 Leads the Nominations
After sweeping wins from The Game Awards and Steam Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 has racked up 10 nominations in the BAFTA awards too. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (review) follows up with nine nominations, and Alan Wake 2 (review) with eight nominations. All three games also got a nomination in the Best Game category.
Every Single Nomination for the Upcoming BAFTA Game Awards
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave The Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Debut Game
- Cocoon
- Dave The Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Evolving Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Cocoon
- Dave The Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra NIL
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
Game Design
- Cocoon
- Dave The Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave The Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
- Amelia Tyler (Narrator) – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon (Astarion) – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Béart (Karlach) – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Andrew Wincott (Raphael) – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson (Cere Junda) – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson (Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon) – Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake (Alex Casey) – Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd (Venom) – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles (Jaheira) – Baldur’s Gate 3
EE Players’ Choice Award
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
These are all the nominees for the 2oth BAFTA Game Awards. You can watch the BAFTA Awards show on the official BAFTA YouTube channel and other platforms at 19.00 BST / 14.00 ET / 11.00 PT on 11 April 2024.
So, what do you think about these nominations, and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments below.