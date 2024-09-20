Avatar – The Last Airbender: Toph Casting Confirmed & Season 2 Is Officially in the Works

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender may not have been a hit among the critics, but new audiences certainly loved the debut season of the show. As a result, the live-action show has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3. Today at Netflix Geeked Week, it was officially announced that season 2 is in production, and the live-action cast for Toph Beifong from Avatar has been confirmed as well.

Miya Cech, the American actress (known for The Astronaut, Surfside Girls, etc.), has been confirmed to play Toph Beifong, the earth-bending master, in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender by Netflix. https://twitter.com/AvatarNetflix/status/1836920712562360624

Additionally, the team also shared a teaser of Miya Cech earth bending to mark the beginning of season 2’s production, which you can see below: https://twitter.com/AvatarNetflix/status/1836920459075428528

As season 2 has entered production, we hope the staff has learned from the flaws in the first season. Let’s hope they can rectify all of them to make season 2 an even better live-action adaptation to entertain the fans. That said, what do you think about Toph’s casting? Let us know in the comments below.