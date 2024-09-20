Avatar – The Last Airbender: Toph Casting Confirmed & Season 2 Is Officially in the Works

- The second season of the Avatar: The Last Airbender is officially in production now.
- Miya Cech is confirmed to portray the role of Toph in the upcoming season 2.
- Netflix has also released a teaser featuring Toph Earth bending to announce the season 2's production status.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender may not have been a hit among the critics, but new audiences certainly loved the debut season of the show. As a result, the live-action show has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3. Today at Netflix Geeked Week, it was officially announced that season 2 is in production, and the live-action cast for Toph Beifong from Avatar has been confirmed as well.
Miya Cech, the American actress (known for The Astronaut, Surfside Girls, etc.), has been confirmed to play Toph Beifong, the earth-bending master, in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender by Netflix.
Additionally, the team also shared a teaser of Miya Cech earth bending to mark the beginning of season 2’s production, which you can see below:
As season 2 has entered production, we hope the staff has learned from the flaws in the first season. Let’s hope they can rectify all of them to make season 2 an even better live-action adaptation to entertain the fans. That said, what do you think about Toph’s casting? Let us know in the comments below.