Kakegurui Live-Action Series ‘BET’ Gets 2025 Release Window

Netflix announced that Kakegurui was getting a live-action adaptation in May last year, and now, we finally know when the project will arrive on the streaming platform.

After the arrival of the critically acclaimed One Piece live-action series, Netflix started supporting more live-action anime projects. The list includes Yu Yu Hakusho, Parasyte: The Grey, and several other mind-boggling titles. Now, it’s set to add the thriller manga Kakegurui’s live-action adaptation titled ‘BET‘ to its library in 2025.

According to some reports, the filming for the live-action project wrapped in July 2024. And now, it has been confirmed that the series will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2025. Even though it’s exciting that the Kakegurui series will premiere sometime this year, we have no concrete release date/month just yet. It’s quite possible that the creators will announce a release date along with the adaptation’s first look or trailer later this year.

The anticipated Netflix project sees Simon Barry, the Warrior Nun creator, as the showrunner. Besides that, we are also well acquainted with the cast, and the list includes Miku Martineau, Dorian Giordano, Rami Khan, Piyal Sarker, James Burke, Erin Agostino, Shane Daly, Isaac Kragten, and Alexandra Chaves.

Kakegurui revolves around the students of the Hyakkaou Private Academy, where gambling is the only way to earn respect. The ones who win get to build connections, and the students who lose are seen as pets. The manga circulated 6.8 Million copies until June 2022, and it has previously received anime, live-action, and video game adaptations.

Now, it’s finally time for Netflix to create magic, and we hope it will follow in OPLA’s footsteps to become another feather in the streaming giant’s hat.