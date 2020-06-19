It has been over a year since Asus updated its flagship ZenFone lineup. The ZenFone 6 (or Asus 6z, as it was called in India) with a motorized flip camera was launched back in May last year and we have seen no ZenFone devices debut ever since. Now, an Asus device has today been spotted on Geekbench and it’s rumored to be the next ZenFone flagship – Asus ZenFone 7.

As per the Geekbench listing, this Asus device carries the codename ‘Asus ZF’ and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. The highlight is the 16GB of RAM (my gaming PC has the same amount of RAM) that could back this device, making it capable of handling any task you throw at it. There’s only one phone available in the market that packs that much RAM and it’s the top-end variant of Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Asus ZenFone 7: Geekbench Score

The Geekbench listing also reveals that ZenFone 7 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. This should be obvious as Android 11 is still in beta. As for the scores, you can see that the single- and multi-core scores are 973 and 3346 respectively.

Note: We suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt as there have been instances where Geekbench listings were manipulated to create a ruckus.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav. We have also verified the results and so can you by checking out the Geekbench browser. There are currently no leaks for what Asus is planning for the ZenFone 6 successor. Will it come equipped with the flip camera or not? Will it pack the traditional pop-up selfie camera mechanism to still offer a fullscreen display?

We will have to wait for an official word from Asus to learn more about the ZenFone 7. Asus ROG Phone 3 is nearing launch though. The renders and real-life images for this next-gen gaming phone were leaked online earlier this week.