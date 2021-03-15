After launching its gaming-focused ROG Phone 5 series in India, Asus has launched its latest gaming laptop lineup in the country today. The company has brought a bunch of new ROG laptops, first unveiled earlier this year, with updated Ryzen 5000-series CPU and RTX 30-series GPUs. This includes the new Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17, the Strix G15 and G17, and the TUF A15 laptops.

Now, before telling you the prices of the laptops, let me give you a quick overview of the new Asus ROG gaming laptops.

Asus Gaming Laptops Launched in India

Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17

So, let’s start with the new Strix Scar-series laptops with the upgraded CPUs and GPUs. The Scar 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display and the Scar 17 boasts a 17.3-inch panel. There are two display options you can choose – an FHD (1080p) IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time and a WQHD (1440p) IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Coming to the internals, both the Scar 15 and the Scar 17 laptops can be configured up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU with 8 core/16 thread architecture. For the GPU, they can pack up to 16GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. You will also find up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM (upgradable to 64GB) and up to two 1TB SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.

The highlight of the new Scar-series is the new optical-mechanical keyboard. We saw Asus showcase the feature on the Scar 17 at CES 2021 earlier this year. It brings an advanced keyboard with a 1.9 mm key-travel and per-key RGB lighting. It has a response time of 0.2ms and has a switch lifetime of 100 million presses, as per the company.

For audio, the laptops come with 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos support and two-way AI noise cancelation. There is a 90Wh battery aboard the laptop as well. They charge with the included 240W power adapter via the USB-C port.

Strix G15 and Strix G17

Turning our attention to the Strix G-series, it comes in two new variants – the new Strix G15 and G17. They offer the same display options as the Scar 15 and Scar 17. So, you can choose between an FHD or WQHD panel for the G15 (15.6-inch) and G17 (17.3-inch).

Inside, the G15 packs the new AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor while the G17 packs the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. For graphics, the G15 boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. On the other hand, the G17 comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 paired with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Both the device feature a 90Wh battery that charges via the 240W power adapter.

Asus TUF A15

Finally, the company has also expanded its TUF gaming laptop series with the launch of the TUF A15 in India. It comes with an upgraded AMD Cezanne Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and features a 15-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

There are two PCIe SSD slots for storage onboard and the laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM. Apart from these laptops, Asus also launched a new GA35 Desktop with the latest Ryzen 5000-series CPU and RTX 30-series GPU.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability of the Strix Scar-series, the Scar 15 starts at Rs. 1,54,990 and will be available from March 22. The Scar 17, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 2,34,990 and will be available from the first half of April.

The Strix G17 will be launching alongside the Scar 15 laptop on March 22 starting at Rs. 1,50,990. The G15, however, will launch later with the Scar 17 at a starting price of Rs. 1,57,990.

The TUF A15 will be making its way to India in the first half of April. It will come with a price tag of Rs. 1,03,990. Finally, the Asus GA35 desktop will start at Rs. 1,99,990.