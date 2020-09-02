Nvidia took the wraps off the second generation RTX graphics cards yesterday. The company unveiled the new RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards complete with the new Ampere architecture, and a new cooling system that had been teased earlier as well. Now, Asus has come out with its take on the new RTX cards. The Taiwanese company is offering the new GPUs in its Strix line up as well as TUF Gaming line up. Plus, the company also announced the Dual GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

ROG Strix RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090

At the top of the line you get Strix graphics cards from the company. For the new RTX 30 series of GPUs, Asus has completely redesigned the cards. There’s a larger heatsink, more fans, and improved design. That includes a full length, addressable RGB LED on the edge of the card to give your PC a distinctive look. The cards take up 3 slots on your chassis, and come with the same specs as Nvidia’s Founders Edition cards unveiled yesterday. That means, you get 8GB GDDR6 memory with the Strix RTX 3070, 10GB GDDR6X memory with the Strix RTX 3080 and 24GB GDDR6X memory with the Strix RTX 3090 graphics card.

TUF Gaming RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090

On the other hand, the company unveiled new TUF Gaming RTX 30XX GPUs for PC builders looking for a more straightforward build. These new cards come with a matte black metallic shroud, and a 2.7 slot heatsink.

The cards also come with a 0dB mode that completely stops the fans when the temperatures aren’t high, making for a quieter machine.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070

Lastly, the Dual GeForce RTX 3070 is available for users looking for a stealthier look with plenty of performance. The card uses dual fans, with the same axial tech design you’ll find in the Strix and TUF Gaming RTX 30 series cards. It also features a 0dB mode, same as the TUF Gaming GPUs, and has a 2.7 slot heatsink.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing and availability yet, but we will keep you posted so stay tuned.