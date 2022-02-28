Asus 8z with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz Display Launched in India

As promised last week, Asus has finally launched its last year’s flagship smartphone, the Asus 8z in India today. It is a rebranded version of ZenFone 8 that was launched in the global markets nearly a year ago. The company has only launched compact Asus 8z in India and not the Flip variant, so let’s look at the key specs, price, and availability details.

The Asus 8z comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 42,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in two colorways, namely Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver. You can buy the Asus 8z exclusively on Flipkart starting 7th March.

Key Specifications

Since the Asus 8z is a rebranded version of the ZenFone 8 for the Indian market, we already know its complete specs sheet. It offers you all the premium features you can ask for in a flagship phone. Also, the device is compact in size and the perfect iPhone 13 mini replacement for Android users.

Asus 8z includes a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports 2400 x 1080p resolution, up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top, and 112% DCI-P3 color gamut. You will also find a 12MP punch-hole selfie camera at the top left on the front.

On the rear, you get a small rectangular module with two cameras, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 112-degree FOV and 4cm macro support. The primary camera also supports OIS and PDAF for improved photography and video capture experience.

Under the hood, the Asus 8z is powered by last year’s flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 5G. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Finally, there’s also a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support onboard. And Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack (a novelty in flagships these days), and 5G support (11 bands) round up the host of connectivity options. The smartphone is also IP68 water and dust-resistant.

Now, the important question is whether you will buy the Asus 8z over the OnePlus 9RT or the recently launched iQOO 9 series in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.