Asus has today unveiled the latest iteration in its ZenFone lineup of smartphones — the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. The online launch of the new flagships from Asus has just concluded, and we now have the complete specifications and pricing details for both the phones in the global markets.

For those unaware, Asus has postponed the ZenFone 8 India launch due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the specifications:

ZenFone 8 Flip Specifications

The ZenFone 8 Flip is the phone with the fancy motorized camera that acts as both the front and the rear shooter on the smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s no punch-hole or notch on the front here. Instead, you have an unintrusive full-screen bezel-less display.

Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. ZenFone 8 Flip runs Android 11-based ZenUI out-of-the-box.

All that said, the camera module is still the most exciting aspect of the phone, and lends itself to the name ‘Flip’ as well. The ZenFone 8 Flip comes with a triple camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The camera module flips around, likes its predecessor, to act as the selfie shooter when needed.

Powering all of this is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will be available in two colorways, namely Galactic Black and Glacier Silver.

ZenFone 8 Specifications

The ZenFone 8 is a compact flagship that aims to take on the iPhone 12 mini. It comes with a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, and 112% DCI-P3 color gamut support. However, there’s one major difference between the two. This variant comes with a punch-hole selfie camera as opposed to the flip camera mechanism.

Under the hood, you get the same flagship Snapdragon 888 5G processor. This will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has been launched in three configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera (with 4cm Super Macro support). There’s also a 12MP selfie camera upfront.

Rounding off the specs sheet is a modest 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Not the chunkiest of batteries we’ve seen in Android flagships, but it should be pretty good nevertheless. The device runs Android 11-based ZenUI out-of-the-box. Last but not least, the key highlight of the ZenFone 8 is the 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

Price and Availability

The ZenFone 8 Flip has been priced starting at 799 euros (~Rs. 71,000) for the base variant, while the compact ZenFone 8 starts at just 599 euros (~Rs. 53,200). Asus didn’t share the exact availability details for the ZenFone 8 series. There is currently no official word on when these flagship smartphones will launch in India. So, stay tuned for more information.