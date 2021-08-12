Google Meet is leveling up the moderation controls in the latest update, along with new safety features and quick access controls to request permission for joining a meeting. Read on to learn all the new features coming to Google Meet.

Assign Up to 25 Co-Hosts in Google Meet

Going forward, you can assign up to 25 co-hosts in a meeting. To access the feature, go to Google Meet settings -> Host controls and enable the “Host management” toggle. Once enabled, hosts and co-hosts can limit who can share the screen, send chat messages, mute everyone in a single click, end meeting for all, and control who can join the meeting.

To add a participant as a co-host, you can click on the three dots menu next to the person and choose “Add as co-host”. The ability to add co-hosts is limited to Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

Alongside this, Google has added the ability to search for a participant. This way, you can check if a specific person has joined the meeting or you can mute them. From the looks of it, students are probably not going to love this one. The feature will be available on both Google Meet web and mobile.

Google Meet is also expanding the availability of quick access controls to most Google Workspace customers. With this feature, participants in the same domain will not have to wait for approval to join the meeting.

Coming to the availability, Google will start rolling out all the aforesaid features starting August 16 on the web and Android. Meanwhile, iOS users will start seeing it from August 30. As Google notes, it could take up to 15 days for the feature to show up on your end. If you are a regular Google Meet user, go through our guide to check video quality before joining a Google Meet call.