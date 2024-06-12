Arcane Season 2 Trailer Shows the Series Will Wrap up for Good

Of all the different video game adaptations that gamers love, Arcane still remains at the very top. As such, we were all waiting for any news for Arcane season 2 to drop. Well, after a few teasers, Riot Games and Netflix have finally shared the first Arcane season 2 official teaser trailer. But the news might be bittersweet for the fans. Keep reading to know more.

Arcane Season 2 Will Be Its Last

The short yet amazing Arcane season 2 trailer begins right from the conflict that left us all reeling in Season 1. The trailer then shifts back and forth between our main characters including Vi, Jinx, and even a wolf that sure seems to be Warwick. Jinx’s attack on the Council will set the stage for the season and end up in a big brawl between both sides of the coin.

During a League Dev update, Christian Linke, a show co-creator, said, “Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche. Furthermore, Christian emphasizes this season being the finale but not the end of Runeterra stories by saying:

“From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane Season 1 solidified Netflix’s position as a leader in video game adaptations. The show received widespread praise and critical acclaim, winning numerous awards including four Emmy Awards and nine Annie Awards. The gaming community also recognized the series winning Best Adaptation at The Game Awards.

Thankfully, we already know the Arcane season 2 release date. The critically acclaimed animated series Arcane returns for season 2 on Netflix this November. Based on the popular League of Legends game, Arcane is one of Netflix’s most successful animated shows ever.

Christian Linke and Alex Yee will take the mantle of creating the season finale of Arcane. Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Annie Award winner Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed) are some of the key voice actors who will be featuring in the show as important characters.

Are you excited for Arcane season 2 after watching the first teaser trailer? How do you feel about this being the ending of the story of Arcane? Share your thoughts in the comments below.