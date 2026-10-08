Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Patch Notes: New Pendola Pass Map, Skill Tree Revamp, and More

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is now live, and it brings a huge amount of new content to the game. From a new map to new arcs and much more, the update completely revamps Arc Raiders. Before you jump into the update, check out the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes to know what has changed in the game.

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update came out today, October 8, 2026. The update brings a new map and a ton of new things. There was no maintenance period during the update, so players can simply download and install the new update from Steam or their console’s store page.

Key Highlights of Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update brings so many new things that it can become hard to go over everything at once. So, here are some key highlights of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes that you should definitely know before jumping into the new map.

New Map : Pendola Pass

: Pendola Pass New Map Conditions : Frigate & Redirection

: Frigate & Redirection New Enemies : Bully, Skulker, Hydra

: Bully, Skulker, Hydra New Weapons : Bantam & Stiletto

: Bantam & Stiletto Amplified Weapons

Revamped Skill Tree

New Items : Grappling Hook, Basic & Advanced Cameras, Tether Launcher, Yank Grenade, Mountaineer’s Detector, Banjo & Harmonica

: Grappling Hook, Basic & Advanced Cameras, Tether Launcher, Yank Grenade, Mountaineer’s Detector, Banjo & Harmonica The Outpost, including a new Research Bench

Lootable “Design” items that unlock craftable Outpost furniture

that unlock craftable Quest System improvements, 22 new quests added

added New Reward Pass system

Weapon Stencils

Updated default gamepad mapping

Reworked Map Selection screen , including visual and usability improvements

, including visual and usability improvements Collector DLC is available now

Max Stash Size increased by 2 new levels (328 Max without Expedition bonuses)

Skill Tree Revamp

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes include a complete revamp of the game’s skill tree. Here is everything you need to know about the new Arc Raiders Skill tree:

New skills, improvements to existing skills, and a reshuffling of the layout.

New functionality has been added to replace the previous ‘large’ nodes at the middle and end of the branches. Now, for the middle of each branch, instead of having two selectable skills and two ‘paths’, there is one path where the node is a binary choice between two skills, and only one choice can be taken.

Players will be able to make the choice again when they reset their skill tree.

At the end of each branch are two nodes where players must make a choice out of three skills. Here, you can choose up to two of the three, after reaching the required skill point investment.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

New Weapon Stencils

The new Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes also introduce Weapon Stencils that let players personalize the look of their weapons. Stencils are similar to blueprints. Once learned, players can apply them to compatible Arc Raiders weapons.

14 Weapon Stencils: 5 Stencils are exclusive to the Frozen Trail Premium Pass 1 Stencil is exclusive to DLC 8 Stencils can be found Topside

Stenciled weapons can still be lost like any other weapon, and other players can loot them.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Outpost

The update adds an Outpost that brings a new research bench for players. Here is everything new about the Outpost in the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes:

New Outpost can be unlocked by completing a project

Accept and complete the camera quest to get the new camera

Outpost can be expanded with different modules

Unlocking the outpost will unlock access to the research station

Furniture Designs: 100 Furniture Designs have been added to the game 4 Furniture Designs are exclusive to Frozen Trail Pass 1 Furniture Design is exclusive to DLC 73 Furniture Designs can be found on Topside



Reward Pass

The Reward Pass is our new progression system and the evolution of Raider Decks.

Alongside this change, Cred has been removed from the game and replaced by Reward Points, a new currency that’s automatically applied toward your progress on whichever pass you currently have active.

The first new pass is the Frozen Trail Pass, featuring 60 levels across a Free and a Premium track.

The existing Raider Decks are still here. They’ve been moved into the new Legacy Pass, and any rewards you’ve already unlocked are kept and will appear as granted. You can continue progressing through the Legacy Pass at any time by setting it as your active pass.

Only one Reward Pass can be active at a time, so your Reward Points will go toward whichever pass you’ve selected.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Feats Rework

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes also mention a complete Feats rework. Here are all the details:

Feats are now split into 3 different categories: Easy, Medium and Hard. Easy : 15 Reward Points, +1 weekly milestone progression Medium : 25 Reward Points, +2 weekly milestone progression Hard : 50 Reward Points, +3 weekly milestone progression.

Weekly milestones grant 250 Reward Points each; there are 3 of them available per week: Milestone 1 : Get 4 weekly milestone progress Milestone 2 : Get 8 weekly milestone progress Milestone 3 : Get 12 weekly milestone progress

After completing weekly milestones, players can keep completing Feats, but no major milestone rewards will be granted until the weekly timer is reset.

Twitch Drops

Players can grab some new backpack attachments by watching their favorite streamer play ARC Raiders.

Watch at least 60 minutes to receive the Oxygen Respirator, and 120 minutes for the Mailbox. These drops will be live between October 8 – November 4, 2026.

Content and Bug Fixes

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes also add a huge number of content and bug fixes. Find out everything that changed below. This will change the Arc Raiders weapons tier list greatly as well, so definitely check out all the details below:

Animation:

Knockback animations now align with the actual direction you’re pushed in.

Fixed an issue where, after reconnecting and being revived, your character could jitter and display broken animations while moving.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck on small obstacles when sliding.

Added animations to show the player interacting with their map and inventory.

Added mouth animation for when players are talking in proximity chat.

Added new contextual character animations; like exhaustion when running out of breath for a while and brushing off dust after sliding.

Fixed an issue where players kept some items in their hands during the knockout animation or during some interactions.

Additional animation polish and tweaks.

ARC:

Adjusted the multi-target laser from the Vaporizer to give players a clearer window for dodging with fast traversal and dodge mechanics.

Added fire status effect visuals for ARC drones.

Moved higher tier loot from the armor pieces of the legs to the legs pieces for Queen and Matriarch. The armor plates are supposed to protect the legs, so it made sense to relocate the loot to the protected area. Having the loot inside the armor took away from the experience and was inconsistent with how other ARC work. Armor pieces can still contain some loot.

Improved AI sight handling to prevent rare detection errors in enemy awareness.

The Matriarch can once again use all of its ranged attacks.

Rebalanced physical force effects against certain ARC enemies.

Audio:

Adjusted how character sounds are occluded by walls and obstacles for more natural audio positioning.

Added more variations to metal groan sound effects to improve environmental ambience.

Added missing sound effects to the Snap Hook for attaching, detaching, and rope movement to improve audio feedback.

Updated the sound for Skill Tree unlocks and added a hold-interaction audio cue in the UI.

Fixed an issue where some weapon sounds could fail to play.

Improved the quality of the Raider Voice model, providing a higher fidelity of voice conversion.

Cosmetic:

Updated Celeste’s appearance.

Added an Emissive Toggle for backpacks with light sources. That means you can now turn off the lights from your favorite backpacks to go full stealth mode.

The Zenith Outfit now has all of its intended toggles. Players who own the outfit will receive the missing toggles shortly.

Gameplay:

“Solo vs. Squads” is no longer available in the matchmaking options. We want players to have a proper incentive to use all of the available matchmaking settings, which Solo vs. Squads currently lacks. To that end, we’re taking time to re-evaluate its role in the game.

Reworked the explosive damage formula for ARC. In practice this means that explosive weapons like the Hullcracker will deal over 50% more damage against armor plates but around 30% less damage against more fragile parts. The intention is to make explosive damage feel more consistent across the board as well as increasing its effectiveness against heavy armor. Since most ARC are heavily armored and we want the numeric damage output to be more consistent this also means that its effectiveness against weak points is slightly reduced.

Made certain changes to skills that were in the previous Skill Tree iteration to fit them better within the new one: Stamina gained from Fight or Flight increased by ~25% per level. Stubborn Mule stamina regen values increased by ~33%. Increase Back on Your Feet healing from 30 to 40.

Added more contextual Ping information for ARC and various objects.

The Stash can be upgraded further, by two tiers. The new maximum (without Expedition rewards or acquired Nomadic Envoy space) is 328 slots.

You can now drop loot to the ground directly from containers

You can no longer sprint-climb ladders when exhausted

Addressed some instances where vaulting onto destroyed ARC parts or other movable surfaces could unexpectedly launch or shove the player.

Weapon slot weight reduction now applies only to the loadout; other containers and sub-containers are unaffected.

You can now open the map while downed.

Improved hit registration when shooting while on top of ARC.

Heavy Shield: reduced durability decay from 0.20 to 0.15 and decreased movement penalty while equipped from 15% to 10%.

Added Scrambling. Sprinting at steep slopes will allow you to scramble up them for a short time.

You now automatically enter a sliding state after tumbling for too long.

Items:

Increased Flame Spray range to better match its visual effect and improve usability.

Ziplines now break when intersecting something after being placed.

Reduced Snap Hook range from 20m to 18m, increased durability consumption from 2% to 4% per use, and raised power cost from 50 to 60. As we added more personal mobility items, it became clear we needed to begin differentiating them to a greater degree. While the Snap Hook has previously been a ‘general use’ mobility gadget, with the introduction of the Grappling Hook, we felt the need to give them their own identity outside of a ‘linear upgrade’ path. With these changes, we aim to make the Snap Hook better fit its role as being a burst mobility gadget; something that is used to quickly close distance or traverse a location, but with more commitment when doing so. The power cost increase will still allow for multiple uses within a short time when at full power, but will no longer allow for immediate back-to-back uses.

Fixed an issue where items were appearing outside their intended areas or containers. These items will now only be available within their designated locations.

Weapons:

Updated Anvil’s rarity from Green to Blue. The Anvil has been a tricky weapon to evaluate. It comes with a versatility that allows it to effectively take on both Raiders and ARC alike, and is outperforming weapons both within and above its own level of rarity. But it is also a fan-favourite and a staple of the game in its own way. We felt that increasing the rarity level for it would put it in a better place within the economy, while still maintaining the gameplay and power that we know and love. In its place, the Bantam will take the role of the uncommon hand cannon, with a balance that is more suitable for the role.

The Anvil Splitter is no longer usable as a mod, and it has now become an improved upgrade option for the Amplified Anvil. We have also removed the Tech Mod slot from the Anvil to reflect this. The item itself should no longer drop, but will remain in the game for a while, allowing players to sell or recycle it into Amplified Fragments used for repairing Amplified Weapons.

Fixed an unintended behavior where the Jupiter’s damage would propagate twice to ARC parts behind its intended target. As a result, the Jupiter is now stronger against armor, but slightly weaker against weak spots.

The Hullcracker will no longer appear incomplete when inspected in the menu.

Fixed an issue where the Dolabra would not destroy the yellow weak points inside the Harvester.

Fixed an issue where weapons picked up from the ground appeared without their attached parts.

Maps:

Improved alignment of Doorblockers (now vertical) for small side-sliding-doors.

Improved texture quality on several maps, resolving blocky and inconsistent visuals.

Fixed areas on several maps where players could get stuck on terrain while in a Downed state.

Some areas on the edges of maps are darker than intended.

Blue Gate: Adjusted lighting on Blue Gate, refining exposure, color grading, and atmosphere. Fixed some spots on Blue Gate where players could get stuck.

Buried City: Fixed the Hospital Roof not being climbable. Restored ray-traced lighting on boarded window shutters in Buried City. Fixed a lighting issue in Buried City where illumination bled into an interior space.

Pendola Pass: As we’ve mentioned during our latest Q&A, we will be testing out a Dynamic Loot Zone system, currently exclusive to Pendola Pass. The intent is to make the loot values of certain areas vary from raid to raid, thus making “routes” less predictable and scavenging more dynamic. An important distinction to make is that zones will not change their inherent loot type (therefore, Residential loot areas remain Residential loot areas no matter what), but rather, one such area may yield more value one Raid, and less value on another raid.

Riven Tides: Increased overall loot value on Riven Tides by approximately 15%. Fixed some spots where environmental objects could float unintentionally.



Performance:

Implemented various optimizations related to memory usage, general performance and stability.

Optimized character customization replication, fixing a bug where different players could sometimes see different outfits.

Reduced memory usage for enemies to improve stability and performance in busy encounters.

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing graphics settings.

Upgraded to AMD FSR version 4.1.1.

Traders:

Trader offers have been updated: Celeste now trades new materials used in crafting furniture and newly introduced gameplay items. Tian Wen will no longer sell Anvil and Hullcracker offers. They will, instead, be part of the weekly Nomadic Envoys rotation. Launcher Ammo and Energy Clips have a daily purchase limit. Shani’s offers are now Coin based and include Cameras, Light Sticks and other social items. Apollo has had a set of Epic Augments added to the offers.

Living up to their reputation, the Nomadic Envoys have allowed Ermal to go back on the trail and have, instead, brought in Cassio, who will continue to trade for valuables, but also ask friendly Raiders for help with certain quests.

Quests:

Completing quests in Arc Raiders and quest objectives now grants XP. Added XP as a visible reward in quest descriptions and on quest completion; XP is now shown alongside other rewards when claiming a completed quest.

Multiple older quests have been updated to require taking photos with the new camera to complete objectives that mentioned taking photos of something in the world. (The League, Reduced to Rubble, Life of a Pharmacist, Battening Down, Groundbreaking)

Social:

Fixed party join not working sometimes when accepting game invites on XBOX.

Fixed an issue related to in-game Voice Chat not working in certain instances, particularly for PS5 and XBOX players.

UI:

Updated quest list sorting, making progression easier to follow.

Fixed an issue where long lists could disappear while scrolling in the Settings menu.

Fix issue where the Nomadic Trader offers could appear when using the Acquire Resources menu.

Emote and Quick Wheels respond to mouse input more smoothly.

End-of-round screen now previews milestone progress and rewards earned this round, and milestone updates are shown in the in-round log.

Fixed an issue where learning certain recipes displayed an incorrect “unknown not installed” message instead of a proper unlock notification, including Snap Hook, Blaze Grenade, and Crash Mat.

Fixed formatting and text display for in-round daily quest notifications.

Store panels now scroll when content exceeds the screen and fixed an issue where the last toggle could be blocked and not selectable.

Fixed issue where not all data from a round would reliably show up in the End of Round Map screen.

Fixed a bug where closing the Inventory during matchmaking could disable gamepad navigation until switching screens.

VFX:

Fixed an issue where burning visual effects could remain stuck on other players after the effect had ended.

Fixed an issue that could cause terrain textures to appear as blocky or mismatched squares on some maps when using higher graphics presets.

Known Issues and Fixes

Duplicate Items Fix: Developers have recently begun taking further action to restrict accounts that store high amounts of duplicated items and remove items that were obtained through duplication from player inventories. This is done to help correct the in-game economy and clean up items that have appeared through past exploits.

Weapon meshes can sometimes be partially invisible when equipped with weapon attachments.

In rare instances, vaulting onto destroyed ARC parts and similar movable surfaces can cause the player to be unexpectedly launched or shoved.

When swapping shoulders and sprinting, players’ footsteps can become inaudible.

Field Repair may sometimes be unavailable after unlocking. Restarting the game solves the issue and a fix is in the works.

The option to repair the Tether Launcher is currently unavailable. Will be fixed in the upcoming update.

Very rarely, some players may spawn into a lobby “invisibly”, unable to loot, use quick wheel items or interact with containers. They can still fire their weapon and take damage. Returning to Speranza should leave your loadout in the way it was before the “affected” match started.

The Hydra can detect and shoot players through walls in the Cargo area.

Standing on the side of the Cargo drop can result in being instantly eliminated. A fix is in the works.

In order to unlock the Outpost, the first step – “Research Topside Living Conditions” requires you to take a photo of a farmland house. The Camera can be purchased at Shani’s, crafted at the Workbench, or found Topside.

Some furniture might clip through the Outpost structure.

Some slots in the Outpost will be unselectable when they should be, if a piece of furniture is blocking it.

The camera sometimes gets blocked by furniture or the character model at certain angles.

Lighting in the main Outpost building is corrupted when the Shadow quality is set to Low in settings.

The camera defaults back to the base room when you leave the decorating view, even if you were in a different module.

If the Raider sits by a table with chairs, they will clip through the table.

The Raider steps back from the Customization view with a 10 second delay.

The Outpost tab lacks the orange dot indicator after completing first stage objectives to unlock it.

The cinematic fails to trigger upon completing the ‘Sizing Things Up’ quest.

The quest ‘Picking up the Pieces’ cannot be completed on Pendola Pass, but works normally on other maps. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.

The ‘Damage dealt using Light Impact Grenades’ feat can be completed by using the Hullcracker.

Rarely, some weapons may not play their firing sounds on low-spec PCs (particularly the Anvil).

Rubber Ducks can be squeezed when equipped, making noise without requiring them to be thrown.

Weapon meshes sometimes disappear partially.

Players who departed on the Expedition recently may have a notification dot on the Projects & Raider tab that does not disappear.

Keybinds are reset to default after each raid when using a non-English keyboard layout.

The Expedition screen can still be accessed through the Nomadic Envoys, though it is not functional.

The weight of the loadout can differ slightly when viewing it in Speranza vs. what it shows in-game.

When purchasing the Premium Reward Pass, the lock icon is still present on the premium rewards despite them being unlocked.

The loadout weight amount differs between Main Menu and In-Round.

Various clipping and collision issues.

Vaulting onto some steep surfaces can occasionally cause players to slide back down.

Vaulting onto destroyed ARC parts or other movable surfaces could sometimes unexpectedly launch or shove the player.

So, that’s everything in the new Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update patch notes. What are you most excited for in the new patch? Tell us in the comments section below.