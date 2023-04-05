Apple All Set to Welcome Its First Retail Store in India

Apple has been rumored to introduce an official retail store in India for a while now but delayed it eventually. This is finally becoming true as the Cupertino tech major is all geared up to launch its first-ever retail store in India and in an attempt to fuel further anticipation, we have an official announcement for this, which showcases the Apple store in Mumbai. Have a look at the details below.

Apple Store in India Teased

Apple, on its official Indian website, has revealed that the Apple BKC store is coming soon. The store will open up at the Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. An image of the barricaded store has also been revealed, suggesting that the launch is expected soon.

Image: NDTV

It is suggested that the logo at the Apple BKC store has been inspired by the ‘Kaali Peeli Taxi‘ art, which is one of Mumbai’s signature elements.

Apple’s website says, “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.” There is a special wallpaper and a dedicated playlist for Apple BKC on Apple Music. You can check these out over here.

However, Apple has refrained from sharing details of the launch date. But, we can expect this to happen pretty soon. Apple’s move to finally launch a retail store in India is a way of strengthening its position in the country, which has arguably become one of the key markets for the Cupertino giant. This comes after Apple introduced its online store in India back in 2020.

The Apple BKC Store will provide services like Apple trade-in for instant credits, the ability to shop with the help of a specialist, and the ability to shop online and pick up from the store, among other perks. There will be a dedicated team of support and you can get Apple Store gift cards too.

Once the store in Mumbai opens, we expect Apple to launch in Delhi and more cities. However, these plans haven’t been fully revealed and to know more about this, stay tuned to this space for further updates. Meanwhile, don’t forget to share your thoughts on Apple’s first retail store in India in the comments below.