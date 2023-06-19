Apple Might Soon Make Scratch-Resistant iPhones; Check out the Details!

With over 95,500 patent submissions globally, Apple is known to be working on many new technologies, products, and innovations behind the scenes. While not all of them will see the light of day, we expect this patent to become a reality. As per the latest patent document, Apple is trying to make its products much more durable. So, let’s look at how the iPhone maker is trying to achieve this.

Scratch Resistant iPhones Coming Soon?

Patently Apple has reported that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple the liberty to craft abrasion-free electronic devices. This means that the Cupertino tech giant will be able to build iPhones, iPads, and even MacBooks, with scratch-resistant back panels (both glass and metal). This has been made possible by Apple engineers Christopher Prest, Stephen Lynch, and Teodor Dabov.

As per the patent application, Apple is developing a “scratch-resistant membrane formed from metal or ceramic and comprised of a moldable matrix.” Apple is calling this Spatial Composites. This means that the metal and ceramic composite will be infused with scratch-resistant properties to increase the back panel’s durability and reduce its surface interference. The resultant substrate layer will rest between 10 and 100 microns.

One interesting aspect of this patent that caught our eye was that the new substrate membrane will be “configured to reflect light at an angle.” This means that your iPhone will not entirely become prone to scratches. The light that hits the back panel will be scattered in such a manner, it will appear as if there is nothing on your back panel. The visual response sent to your brain due to this scattering effect will trick you into thinking that there are no scratches.

Source: Patently Apple

When developed, this technology will complement Apple’s Ceramic Shield technology for iPhone displays, first unveiled with the iPhone 12 lineup. It will obviously not make your iPhones indestructible but will add to their durability.

It is very common for electronic devices like your smartphone to receive scratches. It will appear over time, no matter how careful you are. There can be many ways your electronic devices can get scratched. For example, a rogue coin might brush against your smartphone or you may forgetfully place your phone in the same pocket as your house keys. While metal and glass are the most susceptible to this, plastic can offer some sort of respite. With that being said, there is no way to entirely avoid this issue.

The fact that Apple has been granted this patent increases the likelihood of a scratch-resistant iPhone in the future. Does this mean iPhone cases will be a thing of the past?

Featured image: iPhone 14 lineup