After officially getting canceled last year, Apple’s wireless charging mat AirPower is in the news hinting at a possible resurrection. According to Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech YouTube channel, Apple has internally restarted the project.

Going by a recent tweet from the tipster, Apple is “trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively”. He also mentions that there’s no guarantee if Apple would release it.

AirPower isn’t dead 👀 The project is back on, internally. No guarantee that they’ll finalize and release it, but they haven’t given up yet and they’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/tjbbViwGM2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 22, 2020

As you might be aware, Apple had to cancel AirPower as the gadget couldn’t achieve its standards in terms of device positioning and heat dissipation. Apple claimed its wireless charging mat would allow users to place devices anywhere in the mat to charge whereas results were unsatisfactory in internal testing.

A follow-up tweet from Prosser claims that the current prototypes of AirPower don’t support Apple Watch, which he says, is the biggest hurdle of Apple’s engineering team in charge of AirPower.

As MacRumors points out, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at a “smaller wireless charging mat” set for the first half of 2020 in January. There is a possibility that both Prosser and Kuo could be talking about the same product.

In case you didn’t know, Prosser gave us the first look at the Google Pixel 5 last month and his tweets regarding Apple have been fairly accurate lately, especially the launch of new Apple products.

With that said, since we can’t verify the credibility of the information as of now, we would recommend you take this piece of information with a grain of salt and wait for Apple’s official announcement (if it happens someday in the future).