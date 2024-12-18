Home > News > Apple to Retain Triangular Camera Layout for iPhone 17 Pro: Report

Apple to Retain Triangular Camera Layout for iPhone 17 Pro: Report

Kanika Gogia
iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium
Image Credits: Beebom

Next year, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to arrive with significant design changes and other improvements. Recently, several rumors and mock-up renders indicated the iPhone 17 Pro redesign with a horizontal rear camera bar reminiscing the Google Pixel series. This would mark Apple’s exit from its signature triangular camera design since it introduced the Pro series in 2019. However, according to the leaker “Instant Digital”, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro would feature the same triangular camera layout, rather than the rumored horizontal camera.

In a post on Weibo, Instant Digital mentioned that several sources have confirmed that Apple will change the back design of the iPhone 17 Pro models, but the rear camera will still have a triangular lens arrangement, rather than the horizontal bar design that’s everyone talking about. The leak contradicts the supply chain information coming out of China, which claims “the module will have an elongated oval shape.”

Image Credits: Beebom

In 2019, Apple ditched the vertical camera layout and embraced the square camera module on the iPhone 11. This was done to accommodate the ultra-wide lens and improved sensors & optics. After that, the squared camera bump became the new aesthetics standard on the iPhones. This year, Apple reverted to a vertical camera layout with the latest iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus.

Even if Apple sticks with the triangular camera layout, the iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to arrive with some noteworthy changes. Last month, The Information reported that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature “a rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass”. Whereas, the bottom half will remain the same with the glass to support wireless charging. If this turns out to be legit, the iPhone 17 Pro models will be the first-ever Pro iPhones to feature an aluminum frame, ever since Apple fragmented its iPhone lineup into standard and Pro models. 

It’s worth knowing that Instant Digital has a mixed track record of Apple rumors. However, they have sometimes provided surprisingly accurate information like the iPhone 14 in Yellow color, spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro, landscape camera on the latest iPad Pro & iPad Air, nano-texture display option on the M4 iPad Pro, and more. So, we can take the latest iPhone 17 Pro reports seriously.

#Tags
#Apple

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

