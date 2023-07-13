Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 17

Last month at WWDC 2023, Apple announced the latest version of iOS in the form of iOS 17. The Cupertino tech giant also opened the Developer Beta of iOS 17 for everyone at no extra cost. And now, the first Public Beta of iOS 17 has arrived for the general consumer to try. Check out its details below.

iOS 17 Public Beta 1 Is Here!

With the first Public Beta version of iOS 17, a number of features can be tested out. The “futuristic” AirDrop feature, NameDrop is now available to the general public to try out. With this feature, you will be able to share contact details as well as media by simply bringing two iPhones together or an iPhone and an Apple Watch. This feature will also take advantage of SharePlay to wirelessly share content. Also, now you will be able to set customizable Contact Posters on a per-contact basis in the Phone app.

Additionally, the cool Standby feature is finally available for you to try out on your iPhone. This new feature will allow you to gain access to certain glanceable information when the phone is placed in a horizontal position, either in Standby Mode or while charging wirelessly. Using this feature, you can use your iPhone as a clock view mode with multiple clock styles, live activities, incoming notifications, and a lot more widget options.

With iOS 17, the lock screen and home screen customization are becoming more intuitive with the ability to gain quick access options without the need to open the said app itself. For example, you can turn your smart devices on and off by creating a custom widget for that trigger on your home screen and/or lock screen.

iOS 17 has brought a new video messages feature to Facetime. Using this feature, you will be able to leave a video message if someone misses your call. The new Live Voicemail feature of iOS 17 will help you decide whether to pick up a call or not. This feature will leave a live transcript of a voicemail right on your lock screen.

Additionally, Safari has got the Private Browsing Lock feature with the ability to share passwords and better tracking prevention, Maps can now work offline, and the Photos app has gained new AI-based features. You can check out some of the best iOS 17 features for more details.

Additionally, Apple has also released the first public beta version of iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. So, will you download the iOS 17 public beta? Let us know in the comments below.