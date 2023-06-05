WWDC 2023: iPadOS 17 Announced With Lock Screen Customization and More

In addition to iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma, Apple announced iPadOS 17, the latest version of the iPad operating system, during WWDC 2023. The latest iteration of iPadOS comes with features like interactive widgets, lock screen customization, the Health app, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

iPadOS 17: Features

For starters, iPadOS 17 gets Lock Screen Customization. This was first introduced way back in 2022 with iOS 16. You will now be able to get a much more personal experience with the iPad lock screen. You can set new images and style them your way and use Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever you wake your iPad. There are also interactive widgets with font styles and color options. With WidgetKit, developers can build interactive and customizable widgets. Widgets are available for the home screen and the lock screen. While placed on the lock screen, widgets blend effortlessly with the wallpapers and sport dynamic tinting.

The new iPadOS update makes PDFs much more useful with the ability to now identify relevant fields using machine learning. This makes adding details like name, address, and so on much more easier. You can also now “organize, read, annotate, and collaborate” on PDFs via the Notes App. Messaging on your iPad got more interactive, thanks to emoji stickers and live stickers. There is also an expandable menu to access the most frequent iMessage apps. Audio messages are now transcribed automatically, much like on iOS 17.

Thanks to iPadOS 17, users will be able to now leave audio and video messages when the call goes unanswered. There is also support for new reactions. iPads have finally gained access to the Health app. It will enable you to gain in-depth insight into your health data. You will also be able to keep track of your family members’ health. The data is presented in the form of Trends, Highlights, and interactive charts.

The Safari browser gains improvements as well, in the form of Profiles to keep work and personal profiles separated. Security features like the ability to lock private browsers, end-to-end encryption, sharable Passkeys, the ability to turn any website into a web app, and much more. Other iPadOS 17 features include Freeform, Spotlight, Stage Manager, Visual Lookup, autofill, and much more.

Apple has also announced the latest tvOS 17. It brings FaceTime to the Apple TV 4K for the first time and a new Control Center that displays stats like system status, active profiles, and much more. It will offer Center Stage to keep everyone in the frame while video conferencing. Additionally, Apple Music Sing will integrate a Continuity camera to allow users to sing to their favorite tunes while adding filters. It will also bring features like Enhance Dialogue, Dolby Vision 8.1 support, Apple Fitness+, and third-party VPN support.

iPadOS 17: Availability and Eligible Devices

iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17’s beta can now be downloaded with the public beta reaching users next month. For the stable update, you will have to wait until the fall. Here’s a look at the eligible devices.