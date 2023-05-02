Apple’s First Rapid Security Response Update Released for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple recently started rolling out its first Rapid Security Response update for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. This new update is supposed to deliver critical security improvements without having to wait for a major OS update. Continue reading below to know more.

The latest Rapid Security Response update is available for iOS 16.4.1, iPad OS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 users. This update aims to enhance the security of Apple devices, mitigate vulnerabilities, and deliver bug fixes, in between significant updates. As stated by Apple’s support page, these updates deliver significant security improvements that are meant to streamline the experience of your Apple devices, while the company preps major OS updates (iOS 17 coming next month).

The RSR updates will improve the security of native iOS apps like Safari, improve the WebKit framework stack, and update critical system libraries. Your device will install the update automatically. In some cases, your device might need to restart itself.

furthermore, a letter will appear after the software version to indicate that the RSR update has been installed successfully. In this case, it will be “a” since this is the first update.

RSR update for iOS 16.4.1 (Source: Beebom)

However, once the Rapid Security Response update went live a few hours ago, multiple iPhone users took to social media to express their angst when the update seemingly failed to install on their devices. Prominent Senior Editor at Verge, Tom Warren, also took to Twitter to share a similar experience.

Apple just issued its first Rapid Security Response patch for iOS 16.4, but it’s failing to install 🙃 This is supposed to be a small (85MB) and quick security update instead of a full software update pic.twitter.com/ES0726azck— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 1, 2023

This bite-sized update (85MB) bombarded iPhone users with the “Unable to Verify Security Response” error message. However, after some time, the issue was automatically resolved and every eligible iPhone could download and install the RSR update without any hiccups. Did you face issues installing this security update? Let us know in the comments below.