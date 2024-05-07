Home > News > Apple Pencil Pro launched with Haptic Engine, Squeeze Gestures

In Short
  • Apple just announced the Pencil Pro with new features and Find My support for $129.
  • It comes with a new sensor to detects squeezes to switch tools and a gyroscope for precise rotation control of tools.
  • Beyond this, Apple has also introduced the new Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio attachments to work with the new iPad Pro.

Alongside the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, Apple has unveiled the Apple Pencil Pro as an upgrade to the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) with new features and Find My support. This is the first time Apple is adding the “Pro” moniker to its Pencil lineup since its introduction in 2015. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Apple Pencil Pro Squeeze

Apple Pencil Pro equips a new sensor inside its barrel which is designed to detect a user’s squeeze. With a simple squeeze, you can switch between various tools during creation or editing, like opening a customizable tool palette or changing colors without pausing your workflow. The new Pencil also uses a built-in haptic engine that provides confirmation for actions like double-taps and squeezes.

There’s a gyroscope present within the Pencil Pro, which replicates the natural action of rotating a pen. This way, you get precise control over a chosen tool and make it behave like a real-world pen on paper. This, in addition to the Apple Pencil hover feature, provides a visual aid to let you see the exact orientation of a tool, thus eliminating guesswork.

Apple Pencil Pro attached to iPad Pro

With a new magnetic interface, the Apple Pencil Pro can seamlessly pair and charge directly on the side of the new iPad Pro. The Pencil Pro comes with Apple Find My support for added peace of mind.

Apple Magic Keyboard 2024

Besides the Pencil Pro, the Cupertino company has also taken the wraps off of the new Magic Keyboard. The newer version is thinner and lighter. It carriers the same floating design as its predecessor, with access to controls like screen brightness and volume. The redesigned keyboard features an aluminum palm rest and a larger haptic trackpad.

It attaches magnetically and charges through a Smart Connector, eliminating the need for Bluetooth pairing or wired charging. The Magic Keyboard comes in two colors – black with a space black palm rest and white with a silver palm rest.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro

There’s also the new Smart Folio magnetic attachment that supports multiple viewing angles for the iPad. It’s available in black, white, and denim colors to match with the new iPad Pro.

The new Pencil Pro is available for $129 and is compatible only with the new iPad Pro. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard comes in at $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 13-inch version. The new Smart Folio is available for $79 and $99 for the 11-inch and 13-inch variants, respectively.

