For the longest time, we have had to rely on third party authorised resellers and e-commerce websites for purchasing Apple products in India. However, there have constantly also been reports that the Cupertino giant will be opening its stores in India really soon. Well, a Bloomberg report today claims that Apple will open its official online store in India next month. The report lines up with previous estimates mentioned by TechCrunch as well. In that report, TechCrunch said Apple will open its online store in India in Q3 2020.

Indian laws required companies to source at least 30% components domestically in order to have a first party sales presence in the country. Apple is now manufacturing the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and other iPhones in its Indian manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the company will manufacture the iPhone 12 in India as well.

Speaking with people aware of the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple’s first retail store in India will be ready in 2021. While this one will be in Mumbai, the company has reportedly also finalised a second store location in Bangalore near Minsk Square.

The introduction of an official presence from Apple in India is great news for the many consumers it has in the country. Moreover, with the addition of brick and mortar stores, customers can not only expect a wider range of products to be available in the country, but also better customer service.