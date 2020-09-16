Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has also announced its much rumoured Apple One subscription bundles. With Apple One, customers will be able to get bundled Apple services for a lower price than it would cost them individually.

The company has announced four different tiers of Apple One bundles. Here’s what they offer.

Apple One Individual Plan

The Apple One Individual Plan is priced at $14.95 per month and offers 50GB iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Apple One Family Plan

For people looking to get their families in on the fun, the Apple One Family Plan brings Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade along with 200GB iCloud storage for $19.95 per month.

Apple One Premier Plan

There’s also the Premier Plan in select regions that offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, along with Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month.

The company will be launching the new Apple One bundles this fall. Plus, you will be able to get a 30 day free trial for the plan of your choice to make sure it works fine for you.