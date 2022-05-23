Apple Music Student Plan Price Hiked in India and Other Countries

If you are an Apple Music subscriber enjoying the lower-priced Student plan in India, we have got some sad news for you. After reducing the free trial for Apple Music from three months to one month earlier this year, Apple has now increased the price of its Student plan in India and some other countries. Let’s take a look at the details.

Apple Music Student Plan Price Increased

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple has increased the price of the Student Plan of Apple Music by 20%. It is reported that Apple has started notifying users about the revised price via emails in countries like India, New Zealand, South Africa, Israel, Kenya, Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

“Thank you for subscribing to ‌Apple Music‌. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription. Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month,” the email sent to Apple Music Student subscribers read.

The company has updated the price of Apple Music’s student plan on its website. In India, people will now have to pay Rs 59 a month for the plan. Before the price hike, the Apple Music Student plan was Rs 49/month. The Apple Music Voice-only plan, which was introduced late last year, is currently at Rs 49/month.

However, the Individual and Family plan prices remained unchanged. People can still get them at Rs 99/month and Rs 149/month, respectively.

So, if you are a student and have been benefitting from the Apple Music Student plan in India or any of the above-mentioned countries, get ready to pay a little extra every month. Also, let us know your thoughts on this change in the comments below.