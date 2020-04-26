The day of the mothers is nearing us and it will arrive on May 10. So, have you thought of a gift for the person who brought you in this world? Well, don’t worry if you haven’t, cause Apple’s got you covered. The company recently shared a gift guide that will “truly make your Mother’s day”.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has listed an array of Apple products that can be a perfect Mother’s day gift for your mom this year. The gift guide is available on the company’s online store website and will give you plenty of gift suggestions for your mother.

Now, the products that Apple wants you to gift your mom include Apple devices like the iPad Air and the 7th-gen iPad, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the latest Series 5, the AirPods and the, of course, the latest iPhones.

However, some of the highlighted products in the list are the 7th-gen iPad along with its accessories that will bring out your mom’s “expressive side”, the Apple Watch Series 3 that is supposed to be a “gift for the heart”, the AirPods Pro that will make her “groove to her favourite tunes” and the iPhone 11 “with the dynamic new camera”.

Apart from the highlighted products, Apple also included the $499 iPad Air, the $399 Apple Watch Series 5, the AirPods with the regular charging case ($159) and the wireless charging case ($199) and also the latest and the cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE 2 ($399). For all the products on the list, Apple advertised its “free engraving” program to make the gifts much more personalised for the moms.

So, if your mom is into Apple products, surprise her on this Mother’s Day with her favourite piece of Apple tech. You can view the gift guide from Apple in here.