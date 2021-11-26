Apple Might Replace iPhone with AR in 10 Years, Suggests Kuo

Those who follow the tech world know about Apple’s endeavor to get into the AR space. It is rumored that Apple has been working on an AR headset for a while now. While we are likely to see the fruits of Apple’s labor next year, there’s some more to the AR venture. It is now suggested that Apple might discontinue the iPhone and replace it with AR technology in the next 10 years.

Apple to Kill iPhones?

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple might replace the iPhone with AR technology in the next 10 years. This decision might take shape if the Apple AR headset is able to attain 1 billion users in 10 years. The target is set for the unannounced AR headset to match the iPhone demand.

In a 9to5Mac report, Kuo says, “Currently, there are more than one billion active iPhone users. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in ten years.“

Apart from this, the AR headset will also need to be compatible with a number of apps instead of a few ones to be able to replace iPhones. But, will the AR headset work without an iPhone? Kuo says yes. This can happen if the headset is not dependent on Apple products and has a standalone ecosystem. And, this might happen sometime in the future.

It is further suggested that the upcoming AR headset will come with Mac-level computing skills, which will dismiss the need for a Mac, iPad, or iPhone’s support. As per the requirement mentioned above, the AR gear will support a number of “comprehensive apps.”

Additionally, the Apple AR headset is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 (it was previously rumored for Q2, 2022) and might come with two processors. The high-end variant will come with M1-powered Mac-like power, while the second one is expected to look into sensor-related computing. There could also be two Sony 4K micro OLED screens onboard. It might also support VR.

While an AR headset’s launch seems imminent, the decision to stop making iPhones and replace them with AR seems a bit of a stretch. That said, Kuo is renowned for his predictions and there are chances Apple might be considering the decision. It remains to be seen how Apple plans to take this forward. We will give an update once we get to know more about it. Until then, share your thoughts on this in the comments below.