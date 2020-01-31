Apple has started rolling out its redesigned Apple Maps with a whole bunch of new features for users in the US. The update includes major improvements including better road coverage, real-time transit details, and improved navigation.

Starting today, Apple Maps will show more detailed and accurate views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, and more physical entities. Two noteworthy new additions to Apple Maps are Look Around and Collections.

Apple announced Look Around back in WWDC 2019 keynote. In case you’re unaware, Look Around is the Cupertino giant’s take on street-level imagery, similar to what Google Maps offers with its Street View. Look Around currently supports select cities including New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and Oahu. More cities will be added later.

On the other hand, Collections lets Apple Maps users create and share lists of places on the map, say a place you’re interested to visit or your favorite tourist spots. Users also get quick access to frequently visited places with Favorites section.

The update also adds real-time transit details with transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times, the current location of a bus or train. However, the feature is limited to the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Miami for now.

Other new features include the ability to share ETA with your loved ones, view flight status, indoor maps for airports and malls, improved Siri voice guidance during navigation, and 3D views for flyovers.

Now that Apple has completed its redesigned Maps interface rollout in the U.S, the company aims to achieve the same in Europe in the coming months. So, what do you think of the redesigned Apple Maps? Let us know in the comments.