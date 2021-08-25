After launching its Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker HomePod in India early in 2020, Apple launched the smaller HomePod mini in the country in October last year. Now, the HomePod mini has gained support for two of the most popular music streaming services in India – JioSaavn and Gaana. So yes, HomePod mini users can now stream songs from these two streaming services in India.

Starting today, HomePod mini users in India can ask Siri to play songs from JioSaavn or Gaana. If you already have an ad-free subscription service for any of these streaming services, I am sure you would be delighted to finally have this feature.

For those unaware, Apple allowed users to only stream music from its own music streaming platform and that is Apple Music. However, while there are millions of songs in Apple Music, the platform does not contain many regional songs.

So, with this change, Indian HomePod mini users will gain the advantage of playing songs of various Indian regional languages as JioSaavn and Gaana have various regional songs to cater to the Indian listeners. JioSaavn has a library of over 60 million songs, including songs from Hindi, English, and regional songs. Gaana, on the other hand, has a library of 45 million tracks, including songs of 25 different Indian languages.

Now, before you start playing songs via JioSaavn or Gaana on your device, it is worth mentioning that you will need to add the services to your HomePod mini. You can do so from the app settings with ease.