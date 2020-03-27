Apple is offering new 90-day free trial options for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, its professional-grade video and audio editing software. The company normally offers 30-day trial options for the former, while the latter didn’t have a trial period at all. The offer seems to be available globally, but only for a limited time. There’s no word on how long the extended trial options will be on the table, but Apple is expected to revert to its original 30-day plan in the future.

The prolonged trial periods will be a boon for hordes of video editors and audio engineers from around the world who have been working from home over the past few weeks without access to their office workstations. The extended trial will be available not only to new users, but also for folks who are already using a trial version of FCP. According to Apple, they will get ‘an additional 90 days’ on the expiry of their original 30-day trial period, making life a whole lot simpler for many YouTubers, vloggers and film-makers around the world.

Do note that while the extended trial for the Final Cut Pro X is already available, the Logic Pro X page on the official website was still not showing any free trial options when we checked, but a MacRumors report suggests that the option will be rolled out sooner rather than later.

Once the trial periods are over, the programs will have to be purchased at full prices as usual. While Final Cut Pro costs $299, Logic Pro X is priced at $199 in the US. If you’re interested in trying out either of the apps, you can check out the original Apple website to learn more about Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.