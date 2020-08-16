As the Coronavirus-led pandemic has made protective face masks a new norm in global societies, we have seen a plethora of masks pop up in the market. Now although there are a lot of masks with unique features and designs, these masks come in a standard fit-for-all size. So, for many people, this standard size might not be a perfect fit for their face. Enter Bellus3D FaceApp. An app that helps you create a mask that is specifically made for your face.

Now, keep in mind that the app is available for iOS devices and only works on iPhones that have the FaceID system. This is because Bellus3D FaceApp uses the TrueDepth cameras of the FaceID module to create the 3D models of the faces. So the app will only work on iPhone X or above models that have the necessary sensors.

Developed by Bellus3D Inc., the app was originally designed for taking 3D facial scans of users to make 3D models of faces. Developers can then put these models to use in games and other similar environments. However, following the rise of the COVID-19, the developers recently added a “Mask Fitter” feature to the app to help users make the perfect mask for their faces.

This feature will help you get a face mask frame that is specifically designed to fit your face perfectly. After you get the frame, you can 3D print it and make your own mask at home.

So, to check out the feature, I downloaded the app from the App Store. After opening the app and giving the necessary permissions, it took me to the face scanning page by opening my selfie camera.

Now, on this screen, you have to position your face inside the provided outline until it turns green. Then just tap the shutter button at the bottom to start the scanning process.

During the process, you will hear voice cues to turn your face right and left. After the scan is complete, you will get a 3D model of your face right there in the app.

Now, I found the “Mask Fitter” option at the bottom menu-bar of the app. However, after opening it, I saw that there are three types of mask frames that we can purchase — Standard, Tall, and Premium. Each of the frames has different features and has a price based on the features.

So, what you can do is you can purchase one of these mask frames and the app will put it on your 3D model to get the exact dimensions of your face. This way, you will get the mask frame to make a home-made face mask that fits you perfectly.

However, getting the mask frame in the app is obviously not enough. You will then have to export your mask frame and send it to a 3D printing service to get the physical frame in your hands.

There is an in-depth tutorial video on how to use the feature which you can check out below.