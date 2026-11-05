Home > News > Apex Legends Godzilla Event Brings Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and More to the Outlands

Apex Legends Godzilla Event Brings Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and More to the Outlands

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Apex Legends x Godzilla iconic skins and Godzilla in Wildcard event
Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment
In Short
  • The Apex Legends Godzilla event will be available from November 10 to December 1, 2026
  • It features 10 legend skins, nine Legendary weapon skins, and the Dorsal Dagger universal melee.
  • Godzilla attacks Storm Point in a special Wildcard takeover, dropping a care package with a powerful custom Devotion.
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Apex Legends is bringing one of the most iconic monster franchises to the Outlands next week.

The upcoming Godzilla collaboration was first teased earlier this week. Now, on November 5, Apex Legends has officially revealed the details of the Godzilla crossover event with a trailer. It introduces a collection of cosmetics inspired by the legendary Kaiju, alongside a special Wildcard takeover.

Apex Legends Godzilla Collab Features 10 Monster-Themed Skins

The Apex Legends x Godzilla event runs from November 10 to December 1, 2026, as revealed by the official blog post. It brings 10 new Legend skins inspired by some of the most iconic monsters from the Godzilla franchise.

  • Godzilla collaboration skin
    Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment (via YT/Apex Legends)
  • Apex Legends Godzilla Event Brings Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and More to the Outlands

The collection features Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, Mothra, Destoroyah, and several other Kaiju. Here is the complete lineup:

  • Bloodhound: Godzilla 2026 (Iconic)
  • Valkyrie: Mothra 2003 (Iconic)
  • Wraith: Godzilla 2016 (Iconic)
  • Pathfinder: Mechagodzilla 1974 (Iconic)
  • Mad Maggie: Destoroyah (Iconic)
  • Loba: SpaceGodzilla (Iconic)
  • Horizon: Godzilla 1995 (Iconic)
  • Revenant: Super Mechagodzilla 1993 (Iconic)
  • Catalyst: Ghidorah 1991 (Iconic)
  • Octane: Jet Jaguar (Epic)

The event also introduces nine Legendary weapon skins for the Devotion, Hemlok, Rampage, CAR, Havoc, Longbow, Wingman, Prowler, and Sentinel.

Alongside the new legend and weapon skins, the Apex Legends Godzilla event also introduces the Dorsal Dagger, a new Universal Melee inspired by Godzilla’s iconic dorsal fins.

Apex Legends Godzilla Event Brings Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and More to the Outlands
Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Players can obtain it as a possible drop from Godzilla Event Packs, similar to the Street Fighter crossover. Unlocking the melee also grants a matching Death Box cosmetic.

Godzilla Takes Over Storm Point in Wildcard Mode

Besides the cosmetics, the event also brings a special Wildcard takeover to Storm Point, where Godzilla appears above the map and attacks designated areas. Players will see the destruction left behind by its rampage, including damaged buildings, burnt trees, and fallen signs.

Godzilla about to attack the area in Wildcard Mode of Apex Legends
Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment (via YouTube/Apex Legends)

When Godzilla marks an area for destruction, a countdown begins before it fires its Heat Ray. A Care Package then drops inside the targeted area, containing a new custom Devotion that shoots a powerful heat ray and tracks enemies when it hits them. Players must decide whether to stay away from the blast zone or risk entering it to grab the weapon.

So, make sure to jump into Apex Legends between November 10 and December 1 to experience the takeover and collect all the Godzilla-themed rewards.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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