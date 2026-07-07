Apex Legends x Cyberpunk Edgerunners Collab Officially Teased

Apex Legends continues to be one of the biggest battle royale games even after years since its release. Unlike Fortnite, Apex has always been laid back when it comes to collaborating with other brands. But that’s changing rapidly as both the X accounts of Apex Legends and Cyberpunk Edgerunners tease their official collab.

Apex Legends x Cyberpunk Collab Will Add Cosmetics and E-District Map Changes

After the successful Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab, which added a wholesome reunion between David and Lucy, the studios have set their eyes on another big game. Apex Legends is now confirmed to be having a collab with Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Both studios have used their official X (formerly Twitter) accounts to post one half of the same picture of David and Lucy on the moon.

While Apex Legends posted the image of David, with the caption “Some views are worth sharing,” Cyberpunk Edgerunners posted the image of Lucy with the caption “Some legends are worth sharing.” Both images are clearly part of the same scene, and we have already combined them to create this magnificent view.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment and Studio Trigger

Now, what to expect from the Apex Legends x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab? According to leaks, the collaboration will add a Cyberpunk-themed collection event to Apex Legends. This event will bring new exclusive Legend skins, a Skippy Mythic Alternator, Cyberpunk-inspired cosmetics, and changes to the E-District map.

There is no leak yet confirming new potential Apex Legends characters, but if we get a playable Lucy or David in the game, it would be absolutely wild. I personally don’t see it happening, as Apex Legends has mostly been very conservative with the few collabs they have made over the years, including the Gundam collab event.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 was also announced recently, and this is clearly a massive marketing push from their end to capitalize on the Apex player base. The style of Apex Legends also matches Cyberpunk Edgerunner character designs, so having them as playable characters would definitely fit in.

What’s your opinion on the Apex Legends x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab? Do you want new characters, or would you be happy with just some cosmetics? Tell us in the comment section below.