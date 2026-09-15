Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 Event Announced with Ryu, Chun-Li Skins and More

Apex Legends is teaming up with Street Fighter 6 for a new VS crossover event arriving this September. The collaboration will bring Street Fighter-themed skins and cosmetics to the Outlands, along with a new mode that turns Apex Legends into a much more melee-focused experience.

The Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 event launches on September 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The update arrives almost a month before the Street Fighter movie releases. Respawn is also giving Olympus a major visual makeover to match the fighting game crossover.

The redesigned map will feature Street Fighter references throughout the area, including arcade cabinets, fighter statues, graffiti, and giant Blanka Chan decorations. Luke’s Gym will also replace Fight Night as a themed point of interest, while Punch Trucks can be destroyed for Fight Gauge tokens.

Apex Legends Gets a New SF6 Fighting Mode

The Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 crossover event introduces a Wildcard Takeover that adds Fighter Form and more traditional fighting game mechanics. Players can build their Fight Gauge by collecting tokens and meleeing opponents, then activate Fighter Form to switch into third-person combat with new abilities, movement options, and blocking.

If you are a fan of fighting games like Marvel Tokon, this mode can be a cool concept for you. Players can choose between four Street Fighter fighters, each with their own abilities:

Ryu : Hadouken, Shin Shoryuken, and Dash

: Hadouken, Shin Shoryuken, and Dash Chun-Li : Double Jump, Kikoken, Kikosho, and faster melee attacks

: Double Jump, Kikoken, Kikosho, and faster melee attacks Dhalsim : Increased melee range, Teleportation, and Yoga Sunburst

: Increased melee range, Teleportation, and Yoga Sunburst Akuma: Gohadouken, Shun Goku Satsu, Raging Demon, and Demon Mode

Image Credit: Respawn

The final round becomes a Showdown, bringing downed and respawning players back into the fight for one last battle.

Street Fighter 6 Skins and Cosmetics in Apex Legends

With Capcom being the final boss of 2026, you wouldn’t think they’d stop at that, right? The VS crossover event also adds eight Street Fighter-themed skins for Apex Legends characters, alongside a Lifeline skin based on Li-Fen. The crossover pairings are:

Apex Legends Character Street Fighter 6 Character Sparrow Ryu Alter Chun-Li Bangalore Elena Mirage Luke Gibraltar Akuma Wattson Cammy Caustic Blanka Pathfinder Dhalsim

Image Credit: Respawn

Players can also collect Street Fighter-themed weapon skins for the R-99, EVA-8, Flatline, Volt, G7 Scout, Mozambique, Sentinel, and Peacekeeper. Additional rewards include Skydive Emotes, Holosprays, Stickers, Badges, Trackers, and Frames.

Image Credit: Respawn

One of the stranger additions is a Hadouken Universal Melee cosmetic that lets players throw a Hadouken during a match. It also comes with a matching Deathbox.

The Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 event looks like one of the game’s more substantial crossovers, with Respawn changing both the map and combat for the occasion. Players will only have to wait until September 22 to see whether all those Hadoukens work as well in the Outlands as they do in the arcade.