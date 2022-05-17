Apex Legends Mobile Now Live on Android and iOS with New Exclusive Legend Fade

After numerous closed beta tests over the past year or so, the most-anticipated battle royale game has finally arrived on mobile for everyone around the world. Yeah, Apex Legends Mobile is now available to download on Android or iOS for all users globally. Developed by EA’s Respawn Entertainment in partnership with Tencent’s Lightspeed Studio, the game’s global launch is accompanied by the Season 1 Prime Time battle pass and a mobile-exclusive legend. Continue reading to learn more.

Apex Legends Mobile Released Globally

The core concept of Apex Legends remains the same on mobile, but the game launches with only one map – World’s Edge – in tow. It sees 60 players in teams of three jump off the dropship and fight each other to be the last team standing. Apex Legends Mobile is now live in all global markets, including India, the US, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, the UK, and other countries.

While the game includes some of the most popular legends, including Wraith, Pathfinder, and Mirage, it also includes the first mobile-exclusive legends in the form of Fade. There is currently no word on whether Respawn plans to bring mobile-exclusive legends to your PC/ console game, but that’s a discussion for later.

Just like Wraith, Fade can use phase technology using a mysterious simulacrum suit that he found on a hinting spree. It enables Fade to phase back to a previous location (tactical) and capture enemies in the void for a short period of time (ultimate). You can read about this exclusive legend and others in our dedicated Apex Legends Mobile characters guide.

Moreover, Apex Legends Mobile arrives with the standard battle royale mode, along with team deathmatch, arenas, and other cool new modes to start with. There’s also a vast collection of weapons that PC/ console players of the title will be familiar with. You can read all about the weapons/ guns in Apex Legends Mobile via the linked guide.

Now that Apex Legends has finally rolled out globally, it will be interesting to see whether it can take on BGMI, Call of Duty, and others in the battle royale game segment on mobile. Have you played the game yet? If not, get Apex Legends Mobile from the links below and jump into the action in the Outlands.

Download Apex Legends Mobile (Free, iOS and Android)