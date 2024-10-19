Anime Vanguards Cursed Showdown Update Arrives This Weekend with JJK Units

There is no doubt that Anime Vanguards has made waves with its unique approach to anime tower defense games on Roblox. The developers always keep things interesting whether it is the amazing art style or new units with monthly updates. After weeks of anticipation, we finally have details for the first major Anime Vanguards update, and it is the Cursed Showdown update. So, let’s find out what’s new in the upcoming update.

The developers have confirmed the update’s release date in the trailer. Anime Vanguards Cursed Showdown Update 1 will be released on October 20, 2024. The exact time is unknown at the time of writing. But we will update the post once we have more information.

Slayer update 0.5 has been out for almost a month. Since then, we have had no new additions or major updates. With Update 1, Anime Vanguards will add a lot of new units and some fresh game modes as well. Here is a trailer for Anime Vanguards Cursed Showdown update:

In this trailer, we start with the new stage location Shibuya Station, which anime fans may easily recognize from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Right after the stage reveal, we see many JJK characters coming to the game as new units. All the new units coming in Anime Vanguards Update 1 are:

Choso

Yuji

Todo

Mechamaru

Jogo

Toji

Gojo

Sukuna

Todo will be the first unit of Anime Vanguards to have the option to switch positions. This is a fresh new way to bring something new to a Roblox tower defense game. In the trailer, we also see manga panel texts showing up when the units use their abilities. This might be a feature for JJK units or extend to older units as well. We will find out when the update rolls out this weekend.

While Gojo has been in the game for a while, this update will finally make him available to use as an in-game unit in your team. As per previous sneaks by the devs, Gojo will be a part of the Mythic banner roll. Luckily, you can gather gems from our Anime Vanguards codes list to roll all the JJK units as soon as they drop.

With the Slayers update, we saw Rengoku arrive as an exclusive unit. This means one of the Jujutsu Kaisen units may be an exclusive unit, possibly Sukuna. However, there will also be a secret unit in the update.

Anime Vanguards: New Tournament Game Mode Teased

Unlike the raid system, a new tournament game mode will be added to see players get a secret unit. This feature is similar to the now-closed Anime Adventures game, where players could take part in a tournament and the top 500 players would get the secret units. Developers already shared a sneak peek at the tournament system in the ‘sub-announcements’ channel of the Anime Vanguards Discord. In the trailer, we finally see a glimpse of the tournament location as well.

Are you excited about the Anime Vanguards Cursed Showdown update? Which Jujutsu Kaisen units are you excited to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments below.