Anime Vanguards Update 1.5 Release Date and Trailer Revealed

After a full month of enjoying Update 1 and a mini 1.1 update in between, Anime Vanguards finally revealed the trailer for the upcoming and much-awaited 1.5 update. The new update called ‘Aliens and Spirits‘ will bring a lot of new units and many other important changes to the game, especially from the Dandadan animanga series. So, if you are excited about Anime Vanguards update 1.5, find out the release date and confirmed units shown in the trailer right here.

According to the official trailer released just minutes ago, Anime Vanguards update 1.5 Aliens and Spirits is confirmed to be released on November 22, 2024.

It has been a month since the game got a new update. Since then, the developers only shared some minor patches and tournament updates. With the update landing tomorrow, we can see more units and some fresh stages along with some much-needed Anime Vanguards codes.

The update is named ‘Aliens and Spirits’ as characters from the Dandadan series will make their way into the game.

The trailer shows us the upcoming new stage ‘Ayase Residence.’ Along with the stage, we see all the upcoming units from the Dandadan universe in action with all their signature abilities. Here is a list of all upcoming characters in Anime Vanguards update 1.5:

Okarun

Ayase Momo

Seiko Ayase

Mr. Mantis Shrimp

King Crimson

That is everything we know about the Anime Vanguards update 1.5 Aliens and Spirits right now. Are you excited about the next update? Keep an eye out on your website for the patch notes and codes as soon as they arrive.